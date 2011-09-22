MUMBAI, Sept 22 Indian shares extended losses to 4 percent on Thursday afternoon, their biggest fall in more than two years, as investors fled risky assets across world markets on a grim outlook for the U.S. economy.

At 0933 GMT, the 30-share BSE index was down 4 percent at 16,382.6 points, with all of its components in the red.

The broader 50-share NSE index was down 4.1 percent at 4,924 points. (Reporting by Kaustubh Kulkarni)