BRIEF-Palestine Securities Exchange FY profit rises
* FY operating revenue $2.7 million versus $2.1 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2l74W8G) Further company coverage: )
MUMBAI, Sept 22 Indian shares extended losses to 4 percent on Thursday afternoon, their biggest fall in more than two years, as investors fled risky assets across world markets on a grim outlook for the U.S. economy.
At 0933 GMT, the 30-share BSE index was down 4 percent at 16,382.6 points, with all of its components in the red.
The broader 50-share NSE index was down 4.1 percent at 4,924 points. (Reporting by Kaustubh Kulkarni)
* Shufersal, Israel's largest supermarket chain, said on Sunday it is in the early stages of examining the possibility of acquiring local drugstore chain New-Pharm Drugstores.
BERLIN, Feb 12 Greece and its lenders should quickly approve a review of reforms the indebted country must take in return for unlocking new loans, a senior European Union official said on Sunday, warning of financial instability in the euro zone if the issue lingers.