MUMBAI Oct 10 Indian shares opened 0.2 percent higher on Monday, supported by hopes for a resolution to the euro zone's debt troubles, ahead of the announcement of a crucial new domestic telecom policy.

Software services bellwether Infosys led the gainers on the main 30-share BSE index that was up 0.24 percent at 16,271 points at 9:19 a.m. (0349 GMT), with 14 of its components rising.

Telecoms stocks Bharti Airtel , Reliance Communications and Tata Tele were down 0.3 to 3 percent ahead of the telecom policy scheduled to be announced at 2 p.m. (0830 GMT).

The 50-share NSE index gained 0.14 percent to 4,895.35. (Reporting by Ketan Bondre; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)