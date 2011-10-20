MUMBAI Oct 20 Indian shares provisionally dropped 0.8 percent on Thursday, with lenders among the losers in anticipation of a rate increase next week.

Investors were also wary about Europe's ability to come up with a plan to solve the euro zone's debt crisis, a lingering problem that has doused global appetite for risk.

Lender ICICI Bank provisionally fell 2.9 percent, while Housing Development Finance Corp fell 4 percent.

The main 30-share BSE index provisionally ended down 0.83 percent at 16,943.51 points, with 22 of its components declining.

The 50-share NSE index provisionally ended 0.93 percent down at 5,091.2 points. (Reporting by Nandita Bose)