* Moody's: Puerto Rico banks' financial buffers improved in contrast to commonwealth's protracted recession
MUMBAI Oct 20 Indian shares provisionally dropped 0.8 percent on Thursday, with lenders among the losers in anticipation of a rate increase next week.
Investors were also wary about Europe's ability to come up with a plan to solve the euro zone's debt crisis, a lingering problem that has doused global appetite for risk.
Lender ICICI Bank provisionally fell 2.9 percent, while Housing Development Finance Corp fell 4 percent.
The main 30-share BSE index provisionally ended down 0.83 percent at 16,943.51 points, with 22 of its components declining.
The 50-share NSE index provisionally ended 0.93 percent down at 5,091.2 points. (Reporting by Nandita Bose)
* Manulife cfo says watching closely to see what prevails in u.s., notes expectations of changes to tax regime
Feb 9 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Thursday: TAXES Trump says he will make a major tax announcement in a few weeks, and the dollar surges after his remarks, despite signals from Congress that the timeline for tax reform is slipping. RUSSIA AND NATO Nine senators from his own Republican party urge Trump to take a "tough-minded" approach to Russia, joining a growing chorus of lawmakers addressing concerns that he mig