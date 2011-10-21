MUMBAI Oct 21 Indian shares fell early on
Friday after opening higher, as investors stayed cautious ahead
of a meeting of European leaders to help resolve the region's
debt crisis.
Shares in Maruti Suzuki , India's largest carmaker,
rose as much as 3.7 percent after local media reported that a
fortnight-long strike at its Manesar plant in north India had
ended.
At 9:19 a.m. (0349 GMT), the 30-share BSE index was
down 0.29 percent at 16,877 points, with 21 of its components
declining. It had opened up 0.3 percent.
The broader 50-share NSE index was down 0.39 percent
at 5,072.2 points.
(Reporting by Henry Foy)