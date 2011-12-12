BRIEF-Novetum says CFO AG to sell its majority stake
* Said on Wednesday CFO AG had informed the company that it could assume the sale of the qualified majority held in Novetum AG in the following days
NEW DELHI Dec 12 Indian shares extended losses to 0.7 percent on Monday after government data showed the country's industrial output in October contracted 5.1 percent, a much sharper-than-expected drop.
At 11:12 a.m (0542 GMT), the 30-share BSE index was down 0.48 percent at 16,135.14 points, with 22 of its components in the red.
The 50-share NSE index dropped 0.41 percent to 4,846.70. (Reporting by Sanjeev Choudhary; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)
FRANKFURT, Feb 9 Germany's central bank is bringing home gold reserves stored in places like New York and Paris faster than planned, it said on Thursday, as confidence in the euro ebbs even in the heart of the currency bloc after a decade of a sluggish economy.
MOSCOW, Feb 9 Elvira Nabiullina, governor of Russia's central bank, said on Thursday that foreign-currency purchases it is carrying out for the finance ministry should not be viewed as interventions designed to influence the rouble's value.