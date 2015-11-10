MUMBAI Nov 10 India's NSE index marked
its lowest close in over two months and chalked up its fifth
straight session of losses in a late-hour selloff as investors
gave up positions ahead of a holiday-curtailed week.
Indian markets will open on Wednesday for a special one-hour
trading session on Diwali, a Hindu religious holiday, and will
remain closed on Thursday.
The broader NSE index ended 1.67 percent lower, its
biggest single-day fall since Sept. 22. The index ended at
7,783.35, recording its lowest close since Sept 8.
The benchmark BSE index closed 1.45 percent lower
also its biggest single-day fall since Sept. 22. The index
closed at 25,743.26, its lowest close since Sept. 28.
Both indexes have fallen in 11 out of the previous 12
sessions.
The only silver lining came from market debutant InterGlobe
Aviation Ltd, owner of low-cost carrier IndiGo.
InterGlobe's shares ended 14.67 percent higher than its 765
rupee IPO price.
For a midday report, click
(Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Mumbai; Editing by Anand Basu)