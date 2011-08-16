(Fixes company name to IVRCL in stocks that moved section)

* Shares shed 0.65 pct, reversing 1.2 pct early gains

* Market shrugs off marginal easing in India's July inflation

* Stocks seen sideways-to-weak on lack of positive triggers-trader

By Anurag Kotoky

NEW DELHI, Aug 16 Indian shares fell for a third straight session on Tuesday, wiping out early gains as a lower-than-expected German gross domestic product growth dragged European stocks, renewing fears of a global economic slowdown.

A marginal easing of India's headline inflation for July failed to soothe nerves in a fragile market, as the still-high headline number and persistent price pressures in manufactured goods raised the odds that policy will have to stay tight in the economy despite the rising risks to growth.

The main stock index ended down 0.65 percent, or 108.69 points at 16,730.94, with 22 components closing in the red, after having risen as much as 1.2 percent in early trade.

"I think the inflation numbers that came out were slightly higher, they are not coming down. Secondly, there is weakness in the European markets," said Vikas Khemani, head of wholesale capital markets at Edelweiss Securities.

European stocks fell on Tuesday, halting a rebound that started last week, as investors fretted about tepid German GDP growth ahead of talks between German and French leaders on the euro zone debt crisis.

At 1015 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was down 1.11 percent at 958.47 points.

Khemani said his outlook for the Indian market is "sideways-to-weak," as he does not see any positive trigger in the near term.

Energy major Reliance Industries , India's top listed firm and which has the biggest weightage on the benchmark index, remained mostly steady, and closed 0.23 percent lower.

Foreign funds have turned net sellers of local equities this month -- offloading $1.2 billion of shares -- after buying a net $1.7 billion worth of shares in July.

State Bank of India ended 0.41 percent up after the country's top lender said it expects a stronger second quarter after provisions for sour loans coupled with treasury losses led to a second straight drop in quarterly profit.

The BSE Banking index , however, lost 1.2 percent with Kotak Mahindra Bank and HDFC Bank shedding 3.49 percent and 2.5 percent, respectively.

Reliance Communications lost 7.59 percent, after it reported a sharper-than-expected 37 percent fall in quarterly profit, its eighth straight quarter of profit drop, as the country's No. 2 mobile carrier by subscribers struggles with high debt.

Shares in Coal India , the world's largest coal miner, rose 0.71 percent after the company on Friday said its fiscal first quarter profit surged 64 percent, beating street estimates, as stronger sales and a price increase effected in February boosted margins.

Indian markets were closed on Monday for a national holiday.

The MSCI's measure of Asian markets other than Japan closed up 0.3 percent, while Japan's Nikkei rose 0.23 percent from Monday's close.

The 50-share NSE index fell 0.73 percent to 5035.80 points.

In the broader market, more than three stocks declined for every single advance on an overall volume of 621.8 million shares.

STOCKS THAT MOVED

* IVRCL Infrastructures & Projects closed down 18.24 percent, after the company registered an 85 percent fall in its June-quarter net profit on Saturday.

* Nagarjuna Construction Co (NCC) lost 12.64 percent after the company reported a 44-percent fall in its April-June net profit.

* NIIT Technologies Ltd closed up 2.29 percent, after the company said it bought a Madrid-based IT firm for an undisclosed amount, in a bid to expand its European footprint.

