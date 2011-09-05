* U.S. recession worries, price cuts hit export-driven techs

By Aniruddha Basu

MUMBAI, Sept 5 Indian shares fell 0.64 percent on Monday, snapping a three-day winning streak, on renewed concerns the United States may slip back into recession and Europe faced a series of risks that could reignite its debt crisis.

India's No.2 software services exporter Infosys and smaller rival Wipro , which get the bulk of their revenue from the U.S. market, fell 2.33 percent and 3.77 percent respectively after Goldman Sachs cut its price target on the stocks.

Tata Consultancy Services , the No.1 firm in India's flagship $76 billion software services industry, however, rebounded to close 0.55 percent higher at 1,027.7 rupees.

India's services sector grew at its slowest pace in more than two years in August, a survey showed, throttled by feeble expansion in new business as a faltering global economy and tight domestic monetary conditions weighed.

The main 30-share BSE index closed down 108.13 points at 16,713.33 points, with 20 of its components closing in the red.

The benchmark had snapped a five-week slide and recouped 6.1 percent last week, mainly on bargain hunting. The index is one of the worst performers in the world this year, down more than 18 percent this year.

"Asia was down today and Europe was also not showing any strong signals. Despite that our markets showed remarkable resilience," said Gajendra Nagpal, chief executive at Unicon Financial Intermediaries.

"Global sentiment is not going to look up in a hurry. So if at all there is a rally, it is going to be fairly timid and weak. But I tend to believe the markets may not fall significantly from current levels."

The hope that the Indian central bank would not raise interest rates further aided domestic sentiment, Nagpal added.

India's central bank might not increase its key lending rate further as it will impact growth, the Business Standard newspaper reported on Monday quoting Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee.

Foreign institutional investors purchased local shares worth $404 million so far in September, after having sold more than $2 billion in August.

The MSCI world equity index fell 1.5 percent on the day. It is just over 4 percent above an 11-month low hit during market turmoil in early August and has lost nearly 10 percent since January.

Worries that continued government moves to clamp down illegal mining would curtail supplies hit Indian metal stocks.

Police arrested a powerful opposition politician and mining baron in India's mineral-rich Karnataka state on Monday over illegal iron-ore production, the latest high profile arrest as a beleaguered government seeks to dig out deep-rooted corruption.

Hindalco Industries , the country's largest aluminium producer, and iron-ore miner Sesa Goa fell as much as 4 percent and 2.9 percent respectively.

But gold continued its dream rally with India's benchmark gold futures MAUc1 touching a record high.

Learning solutions provider Everonn Education fell 20 percent, plunging to a 52-week low as well as hitting its daily limit for the second straight session, after the company said on Friday its managing director P. Kishore was taken into judicial custody.

Energy giant Reliance Industries , which has the biggest weightage on the benchmark index, lost 2.06 percent to close at 788.85 rupees, after adding 2.9 percent on Friday.

Reliance Communications , India's second largest mobile phone carrier by subscribers, bucked the trend and rose 3.9 percent after it said it would restructure its wireless business over the next 30 days.

The debt-laden company, controlled by billionaire Anil Ambani, has reported eight straight quarters of profit drops and is betting on the sale of its telecoms tower business to cut its more than $7 billion net debt.

The broader 50-share NSE index shed 0.45 percent to close at 5,017.2 points.

There were 1.15 gainers for every loser in the broader market, with 644.17 million shares changing hands.

The MSCI's measure of Asian markets other than Japan fell 3.04 percent, Japan's Nikkei dropped 1.86 percent and South Korea's Kospi was lower by 4.39 percent.

* SpiceJet rose 4.7 percent after a block deal of 10.56 million shares or 2.6 percent of its equity changed hands on the BSE.

* NCC Ltd rose 7.5 percent, after it said it has won orders worth 6.29 billion rupees.

* Provogue India rose as much as 3.6 percent after its board approved spinning off its real estate division.

* Unitech at 40.72 million shares

* Suzlon Energy at 27.53 million shares

* Jaiprakash Associates at 17.51 million shares

