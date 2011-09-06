(Updates to mid-morning)

* Euro zone debt worries, U.S. econ woes weigh

* State Bank, ICICI, HDFC Bank among loser losers

* Infosys, TCS fall on concerns about new order outlook

* State explorer ONGC bucks trend, rises

MUMBAI, Sept 6 Indian shares fell more than 1 percent on Tuesday, extending a drop into a second day, on worries euro zone debt problems could hit European banks and take a toll on the financial sector across regions.

Slowing domestic growth and a gloomy outlook for the U.S. economy added to the depressed sentiment, traders said.

Lenders such as ICICI Bank , State Bank of India and HDFC Bank were among the major losers.

Export-focused software services companies Infosys and Tata Consultancy Services that depend on the U.S. market for a major share of their revenue fell on concern a possible U.S. recession could dent new orders.

Oil and Natural Gas Corp bucked the trend and rose 1.5 percent after sources told Reuters late on Monday, the state-run explorer's $2.5 billion follow-on share sale was likely to be launched on Sept. 20.

By 10:51 a.m. (0521 GMT), the main 30-share BSE index was down 1.02 percent at 16,542.17 points, with 22 of its components in the red.

"The sentiment is very cautious, no one wants to really invest at this point in time," said Ambareesh Baliga, chief operating officer at investment consultants Way2Wealth.

State Bank, the country's largest lender, fell 3.15 percent, while rivals ICICI shed 2.6 percent and HDFC Bank dropped 1.6 percent.

Tata Consultancy Services was trading down 1.9 percent and Infosys slid 1.3 percent.

Real estate firms DLF , Housing Development & Infrastructure , Peninsula Land , Sobha Developers were down between 1-5 percent after the Indian cabinet approved on Monday a bill to reform land acquisition, which could push up costs.

DLF's fall was exacerbated as Morgan Stanley cut its target price on the stock due to shrinking profits and high debt.

The BSE index is one of the worst performers in the world this year, down about 18.5 percent since the start of January.

The broader 50-share NSE index was trading down 1.2 percent at 4,957.4 points.

There were 772 losers Against 531 that gained in the broader market with 208.2 million shares changing hands.

The MSCI's measure of Asian markets other than Japan was down 1.45 percent, Japan's Nikkei dropped 2.03 percent and South Korea's Kospi was trading lower by 1.31 percent.

U.S. stock futures tumbled more than 2 percent on Monday in electronic trading, hit hard after European markets slumped on renewed fears the euro zone's sovereign debt crisis is worsening.

STOCKS ON THE MOVE

* State-run Neyveli Lignite Corp gained 3.17 percent after the Business Standard newspaper said that it plans to invest 402 billion rupees to build a power plant each in the states of Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh.

* Tyre maker Dunlop India rose 5 percent as the Business Standard said it is looking to raise 3 billion to 3.5 billion rupees by selling a piece of land in Mumbai.

TOP 3 BY VOLUME

* Shree Ashtavinayak on the volumes of 8.2 million shares.

* Unitech on volumes of 4.5 million shares.

* K.S. Oils on volumes of 4.4 million shares.

FACTORS TO WATCH * Indian rupee report * Indian bond report * Euro extends losses, Aussie wary ahead of rate news * Brent rises towards $111 on U.S. stimulus hopes * Asian shares fall amid euro zone, banking worries * US STOCKS-Futures down 2 pct, following Europe selloff * For closing rates of Indian ADRs (Reporting by Ketan Bondre; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)

ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Pan-Asia........ Japan....... S.Korea.. S.E. Asia....... Hong Kong... Taiwan... Australia/NZ.... India....... China....

OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street .... Gold ....... Currency. Eurostocks..... Oil ........ JP bonds.. ADR Report ..... LME metals. US bonds.. Stocks News US.. Stocks News Europe

DIARIES & DATA: Indian Data Watch Asia earnings diary

U.S. earnings diary European diary Indian diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead

TOP NEWS: For top Asian company news, double click on: U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global Economy news Technology news Telecoms news Media news Banking news Politics/General news Asia Macro data

A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com

LIVE PRICES & DATA: World Stocks <0#.INDEX> Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 Debt <0#USBMK=> Indian rupee LME price overview