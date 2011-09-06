(Updates to close)

* Reliance gains on hopes of gas output rise

* Automakers, techs gain; financials mixed

* Oil and Natural Gas climbs on share sale report

By Ketan Bondre

MUMBAI, Sept 6 Indian shares shrugged off an early slide and rebounded 0.9 percent on Tuesday, powered by Reliance Industries on expectations the energy major will be able to step up flagging gas output off the country's east coast.

Firmer European shares also helped pep up sentiment after a battering the previous day.

Reliance, which has the heaviest weight on the main index, rallied 4.14 percent after BP India head said it was confident of raising gas output from Reliance's KG D6 blocks in about two years.

In July, India's cabinet had approved Reliance's plan to sell 30 percent stake in 21 oil and gas blocks to BP as part of a $7.2 billion deal , making it one of the largest investments in India's oil and gas sector.

The main 30-share BSE index closed up 0.89 percent, or 149.48 points at 16,862.81, after falling as much as 1.3 percent in the morning. Nineteen components rose.

"Reliance was the single most driving factor for the index, aided by value picking and a bit of short-covering," said Deven Choksey, chief executive official and managing director at brokerage K R Choksey.

The stock is still down 22 percent in the year to date, largely due to a drop in gas output.

Software services bellwether Infosys reversed early losses and ended up 1.65 percent and market leader Tata Consultancy Services gained 0.6 percent.

Oil and Natural Gas Corp climbed 1.6 percent after sources told Reuters late on Monday, the state-run explorer's $2.5 billion follow-on share sale was likely to be launched on Sept. 20.

V.V.L.N. Sastry, chief executive officer, Firstcall India Equity Advisors, said demand from foreign funds were improving.

Foreign institutional investors bought shares worth $404 million so far in September, after having sold more than $2 billion in August.

Automakers Mahindra & Mahindra rallied 3.7 percent and Maruti Suzuki firmed 1.6 percent.

Financials were mixed with top lender State Bank of India shedding 1.3 percent, while ICICI Bank rose 0.7 percent.

The broader 50-share NSE index rose 0.94 percent to 5,064.3 points.

There were 1.6 gainers for every loser in the broader market on heavy volume of 712.2 million shares.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 was up 0.12 percent, while the MSCI world equity index was down 0.08 percent at 1050 GMT . The MSCI's measure of Asian markets other than Japan was down 0.76 percent.

STOCKS THAT MOVED

* Highways developer and toll road operator IRB Infrastructure rose 1.5 percent after Goldamn Sachs added the stock to its conviction pick on the company's cash generating ability even in an adverse economic scenario.

* Top realtor DLF Ltd shed 4.4 percent as Morgan Stanley downgraded the stock and cut the price target due to shrinking profit and high debt.

* Real estate firms Housing Development & Infrastructure and Sobha Developers fell 3.7 and 3 percent respectively after a land acquisition bill that was passed by the cabinet was seen adding to costs for developers.

MAIN TOP 3 BY VOLUMES

* Jaiprakash Associates at 22.7 million shares.

* DLF Ltd at 9.7 million shares

* Oil and Natural Gas Corp at 9.4 million shares.

FACTORS TO WATCH * Indian rupee report * Indian bond report * Swiss franc dives as SNB sets target rate * Brent rises above $110 on U.S. stimulus hopes * Euro jumps, stocks retreat after Swiss move * U.S. stock futures signal losses; charts bearish * For closing rates of Indian ADRs (Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)

ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Pan-Asia........ Japan....... S.Korea.. S.E. Asia....... Hong Kong... Taiwan... Australia/NZ.... India....... China....

OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street .... Gold ....... Currency. Eurostocks..... Oil ........ JP bonds.. ADR Report ..... LME metals. US bonds.. Stocks News US.. Stocks News Europe

DIARIES & DATA: Indian Data Watch Asia earnings diary

U.S. earnings diary European diary Indian diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead

TOP NEWS: For top Asian company news, double click on:

U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global Economy news Technology news Telecoms news Media news Banking news Politics/General news Asia Macro data

A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com

LIVE PRICES & DATA: World Stocks <0#.INDEX> Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 Debt <0#USBMK=> Indian rupee LME price overview