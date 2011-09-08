MUMBAI, Sept 8 Indian shares are expected to open higher on Thursday, with sentiment supported by a pick-up in foreign fund buying in recent days.

Drugmaker Ranbaxy Laboratories , a unit of Japan's Daiichi Sankyo , would be watched after a report the company would release a generic version of the blockbuster cholesterol-lowering drug Lipitor in the United States at the end of November as planned.

Maruti Suzuki will also be in focus as the leading car maker holds its annual general meeting of shareholders.

At 0250 GMT, the MSCI's measure of Asian markets other than Japan was down 0.28 percent, while Japan's Nikkei was up 0.47 percent and South Korea's Kospi was trading 0.19 percent higher.

The Nifty India stock futures in Singapore SINc1 were barely moved.

U.S. stocks bounced more than 2 percent on Wednesday, reversing three days of losses after Germany's top court smoothed the way for Berlin's participation in bailouts that could ease Europe's debt crisis.

The 30-share main Indian stock index climbed 1.2 percent on Wednesday to its highest close in four weeks.

STOCKS TO WATCH

* Reliance Industries after it hired a senior banker from Rothschild to head its in-house acquisition team, as the energy major looks to bolster its presence in key businesses.

* Refiner Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd after it said it may boost middle distillate exports by about 80 percent and halt fuel oil exports from 2013/14 once it completes expanding capacity.

