MUMBAI, Sept 9 Indian shares are expected to start higher on Friday on firm Asian cues and underpinned by a revival in foreign fund buying over the past few days.

Top mobile carrier Bharti Airtel will be watched after it said late on Thursday it had secured a licence to operate 2G and 3G services in Rwanda and would invest $100 million in the African country over three years.

Axis Bank will be the radar after a report in the Economic Times that the Reserve Bank of India has said the private-sector lender's proposed acquisition of Enam's broking and investment banking business has to be an all-cash deal instead of all-stock struck by the two players.

Asian stocks inched up on Friday as Chinese consumer prices data soothed fears over inflationary pressures building in the world's No.2 economy, but the mood was cautious after Western central banks failed to offer any fresh stimulus plans.

At 0242 GMT, the MSCI's measure of Asian markets other than Japan was up 0.51 percent, while Japan's Nikkei was up 0.09 percent while South Korea's Kospi was trading 0.36 percent higher.

The Nifty India stock futures in Singapore SINc1 were barely moved.

U.S. stocks closed sharply lower on Thursday after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke gave no indications of new stimulus measures to boost the flagging economy in a keenly awaited speech.

The 30-share Indian stock index climbed 0.59 percent on Thursday to its highest close since Aug. 5.

STOCKS TO WATCH

* Hotel Leelaventure Ltd , after the company's board approved selling a hotel property at Kovalam for 5 billion rupees to Travancore Enterprises.

* Shree Ganesh Jewellery House Ltd , after the firm said it expects to triple turnover from retail segment to 12 billion rupees in next the two years.

FACTORS TO WATCH * Indian rupee report * Indian bond report * Euro struggles, dollar bulls unimpressed by Obama * Oil dips as dollar rises; awaits Obama, eyes Nate * Asia stocks inch up after China CPI * Bernanke disappointment pushes Wall St lower * For closing rates of Indian ADRs (Reporting by Nandita Bose and Rajesh Kurup)

