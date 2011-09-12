NEW DELHI, Sept 12 Indian shares are set to fall at open on Monday tracking Asian peers after the resignation of a top German central bank board member cast further doubt on Europe's ability to tackle its sovereign debt crisis.

Tata Motors will be in focus after the company said late on Friday its group Chief Executive Officer Carl-Peter Forster had resigned with immediate effect, only 18 months after joining the company.

Tata Motors' New York-listed shares fell 9.2 percent on Friday.

Energy major Reliance Industries will also be watched after it said there was no evidence to suggest that costs in development of the country's key natural gas field in the Krishna Godavari (KG) basin were overstated, after the government auditor criticised the firm.

Investors will keep an eye on July industrial output data due around 0530 GMT. A Reuters poll expects output to have risen 6.2 percent in July from a year earlier, slower than June's 8.8 percent growth, moderated by successive interest rate rises.

At 0305 GMT, Japan's Nikkei was down 2 percent, while the MSCI's measure of Asian markets other than Japan fell 2.2 percent.

The Nifty India stock futures in Singapore SINc1 were down 1.7 percent.

The 30-share Indian benchmark had fallen 1.7 percent on Friday, snapping a three-day winning streak.

STOCKS TO WATCH

* National Aluminium Co Ltd , after a senior company official said insufficient power supply had forced the state-run firm to cut its daily aluminium output by about 6 percent.

* Maruti Suzuki , after its parent's chairman said the automaker would not compromise on discipline demands that have led to 12 days of employee unrest at one of its factories, suggesting no immediate breakthrough in negotiations.

FACTORS TO WATCH * Indian rupee report * Indian bond report * Euro extends losses, hits 10-yr trough on yen * Oil falls $1 as dollar gains, investors shun risk * Asian stocks fall, dollar gains on Europe woes * Wall St tumbles as ECB discord stirs broad fears * For closing rates of Indian ADRs (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy and Rajesh Kurup; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)

ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Pan-Asia........ Japan....... S.Korea... S.E. Asia....... Hong Kong... Taiwan.... Australia/NZ.... India....... China.....

OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street .... Gold ....... Currency.. Eurostocks..... Oil ........ JP bonds... ADR Report ..... LME metals. US bonds.. Stocks News US.. Stocks News Europe

DIARIES & DATA: Indian Data Watch Asia earnings diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Indian diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead

TOP NEWS: For top Asian company news, double click on: U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global Economy news Technology news Telecoms news Media news Banking news Politics/General news Asia Macro data A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com

LIVE PRICES & DATA: World Stocks <0#.INDEX> Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 Debt <0#USBMK=> Indian rupee LME price overview