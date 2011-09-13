MUMBAI, Sept 13 Indian shares are set to start higher on Tuesday after two days of decline, helped by gains in Asian markets on easing concerns about Europe's deepening debt woes after a report that Italy could get financial support from China.

Shares in leading car maker Maruti Suzuki will be watched after parent Japan's Suzuki Motor Corp. on Monday announced it would end its two-year-old alliance with German automaker Volkswagen ( VOWG_p.DE ).

The Indian units of the two global automakers had been expected to benefit from the partnership.

Asian markets saw a respite on Tuesday after the sharp fall in the previous session, after late gains on Wall Street overnight.

At 0310 GMT, Japan's Nikkei was up 0.3 percent, while the MSCI's measure of Asian markets other than Japan was trading nearly flat.

The Nifty India stock futures in Singapore SINc1 were up 0.6 percent, indicating a firm start in the domestic market.

On Monday, the 30-share Indian benchmark had fallen 2.2 percent to 16,501.74 points in a broad selloff, its lowest close in two weeks.

STOCKS TO WATCH

* Leading biotechnology firm Biocon Ltd after its Chairman Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw told Reuters it plans to list its research services unit Syngene within the next 18 months.

* Tata Chemicals Ltd after it signed agreement with Technip for a proposed 1.3 million tonnes per annum urea fertiliser plant in Gabon.

* DB Corp after it said it would acquire MP Printers, a division of Writers and Publishers Pvt Ltd, on a slump sale basis.

* KS Oils after its board approved an investment of 2.5 billion rupees through issue of warrants or shares to investors or founders.

