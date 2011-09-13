MUMBAI, Sept 13 Indian shares are set to start
higher on Tuesday after two days of decline, helped by gains in
Asian markets on easing concerns about Europe's deepening debt
woes after a report that Italy could get financial support from
China.
Shares in leading car maker Maruti Suzuki will be
watched after parent Japan's Suzuki Motor Corp. on
Monday announced it would end its two-year-old alliance with
German automaker Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE).
The Indian units of the two global automakers had been
expected to benefit from the partnership.
Asian markets saw a respite on Tuesday after the sharp fall
in the previous session, after late gains on Wall Street
overnight.
At 0310 GMT, Japan's Nikkei was up 0.3 percent,
while the MSCI's measure of Asian markets other than Japan
was trading nearly flat.
The Nifty India stock futures in Singapore SINc1 were up
0.6 percent, indicating a firm start in the domestic market.
On Monday, the 30-share Indian benchmark had fallen
2.2 percent to 16,501.74 points in a broad selloff, its lowest
close in two weeks.
STOCKS TO WATCH
* Leading biotechnology firm Biocon Ltd after its
Chairman Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw told Reuters it plans to list its
research services unit Syngene within the next 18 months.
* Tata Chemicals Ltd after it signed agreement
with Technip for a proposed 1.3 million tonnes per
annum urea fertiliser plant in Gabon.
* DB Corp after it said it would acquire MP
Printers, a division of Writers and Publishers Pvt Ltd, on a
slump sale basis.
* KS Oils after its board approved an investment
of 2.5 billion rupees through issue of warrants or shares to
investors or founders.
FACTORS TO WATCH
* Indian rupee report
* Indian bond report
* Euro off lows after wild ride; downtrend seen intact
* Oil rises on weaker dollar after Wall St rally
* Stocks, euro recover after slide; outlook wary
* Wall St recovers late from euro zone battering
* For closing rates of Indian ADRs
(Reporting by Prashant Mehra and Swati Pandey; Editing by
Ranjit Gangadharan)
