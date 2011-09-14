(Updates to mid-morning)

MUMBAI, Sept 14 Indian shares eased 0.2 percent in choppy trade on Wednesday, with investors cautious ahead of monthly inflation data, shaky regional markets and persistent worries about the euro zone debt crisis.

The August inflation data due around noon (0630 GMT) should provide cues on the central bank's scheduled rate decision on Friday.

Shares in top mortgage firm HDFC and No. 2 private-sector lender HDFC Bank were among the biggest losers on growing worries that surging interest rates will hit credit demand and could result in bad loans pile up.

Larsen & Toubro dropped 0.7 percent to 1,623.20 rupees after Citi said in a report the top infrastructure firm might not come close to the upper end of order inflow guidance of 15-20 percent in this fiscal year due to macroeconomic headwinds.

By 10:52 a.m. (0522 GMT), the benchmark 30-share BSE index was down 0.2 percent at 16,436.59 points, with 18 of its components in the negative territory.

"Inflation data is very crucial as that will provide some view on what the central bank will do next with fears of another rate hike looming large," said Jagannadham Thunuguntla, equity head at New Delhi-based SMC Capital.

"The market will remain subdued in the near-term with corporate earnings season next month expected to throw more negative surprises than positive surprises due to domestic and global headwinds."

India's wholesale price index (WPI) likely rose an annual 9.6 percent in August on higher food and fuel prices, a Reuters poll showed on Monday.

Another Reuters poll of economists showed that a majority expected the Reserve Bank of India to raise its repo rate by another 25 basis points on Friday.

Indian stocks have been roiled in recent weeks on worries about the impact of rising borrowing costs and slowing economic growth on the profitability and margins of companies in Asia's third-largest economy.

Fears of the United States slipping back into recession and euro zone debt crisis, which have seen Greece, Ireland and Portugal forced to take bailouts, have also triggered a flight from risky assets.

Global markets had been spooked in recent days by renewed talk among euro zone policymakers of an imminent default by Greece, prompted by the country's failure to meet the fiscal goals set out in its European Union/IMF bailout.

Shares in HDFC were down 0.7 percent at 642 rupees, No. 2 lender ICICI Bank fell as much as 0.4 percent to 848.95 rupees and rival HDFC Bank was trading down 0.7 percent at 464.65 rupees.

Export-driven software services companies such as Infosys rose 2.2 percent to 2,269.70 rupees and Wipro gained 2 percent 335.55 rupees on hopes that a weaker rupee would help their profit margins.

The rupee fell to 48 against the dollar, its weakest in nearly 2 years, early on Wednesday as worries Europe could be heading for another banking crisis rattled global markets.

Shares in Reliance Capital rose as much as 4 percent after the financial services firm said it had received regulatory approval to sell 26 percent in its insurance business to Japan's Nippon Life Insurance.

In the broader market, gainers were ahead of losers in the ratio of 1.7:1 on moderate volume of 126 million shares.

The broader 50-share NSE index was down 0.2 percent at 4,933.10 points.

STOCKS ON THE MOVE

* Automakers such as Maruti Suzuki was down 1.5 percent at 1,058.45 rupees and Hero Motocorp was trading 0.5 percent lower at 2,192.60 rupees on worries that another rate hike would badly hit sales of vehicles.

* Oil marketing companies Indian Oil Corp and Bharat Petroleum Corp were trading half a percent higher after the Business Standard newspaper reported they were likely to raise petrol prices this week.

