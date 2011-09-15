NEW DELHI, Sept 15 Indian shares are expected to start higher on Thursday as renewed urgency from European leaders to contain the euro zone debt crisis boosted global sentiment.

Ambareesh Baliga, chief operating officer at investment consultants Way2Wealth, said investors, however, would be cautious ahead of the central bank's policy on Friday when it is widely expected to raise rates for a 12th time in 18 months.

For stories leading up to the central bank's policy, see: .

Oil explorer Cairn India , the India unit of Cairn Energy , will be watched after it received approval from shareholders to accept conditions imposed by the Indian government necessary to clear Vedanta Resources' deal to buy a 40 percent stake in the company.

Technology shares such as Infosys and Wipro will be on the radar after they rose on Wednesday on hopes a weaker rupee will boost margins.

At 0252 GMT, the MSCI's measure of Asian markets other than Japan was up 1.4 percent, Japan's Nikkei gained 1.7 percent and South Korea's Kospi was trading higher by 1.9 percent.

The Nifty India stock futures in Singapore SINc1 were up 0.2 percent, indicating a higher opening for the Indian market.

STOCKS TO WATCH

* Marico after the consumer goods maker said its post tax profit for the next couple of quarters could fall short of market expectations due to rising input costs and continued uncertainty in the global markets it operates in.

* Ambuja Cements after it said it had acquired a 60 percent stake in fly ash manufacturer Dirk India for $3.5 million.

* Zuari Industries after it said it had shut down complex fertilisers plants due to exhaustion of ammonia and phosphoric acid.

FACTORS TO WATCH * Indian rupee report * Indian bond report * Euro relieved for now, more headwind ahead * Brent crude gains on euro zone optimism * Asian stocks, euro edge up on Europe debt hopes * Push for action in euro zone fuels gains * For closing rates of Indian ADRs (Reporting by Anurag Kotoky and Swati Pandey; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)

