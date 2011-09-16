MUMBAI, Sept 16 Indian shares should start higher on Friday, tracking firm Asian markets and investors would watch the central bank's policy decision at noon (0630 GMT) for direction.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is widely seen delivering the last rate increase in its 18-month-long tightening cycle as inflation pressures continue to remain strong, a Reuters poll of 18 economists showed.

"People have factored in a 25 basis point hike," said Kishor Ostwal, chairman at CNI Research. "Simultaneously they believe the RBI will not continue with their hawkish stance. If that happens then market will remain in positive territory."

For stories leading up to the policy, see:

"The market is expected to open in positive territory because of the global cues," Ostwal said.

A relatively stable euro after coordinated action by major central banks around the world to ensure European banks have access to dollar funding helped boost global investor sentiment.

At 0300 GMT, the MSCI's measure of Asian markets other than Japan was up 2.4 percent, Japan's Nikkei gained 1.7 percent and South Korea's Kospi was trading higher by 3.3 percent.

The Nifty India stock futures in Singapore SINc1 were up 0.64 percent, indicating a higher opening for the Indian market.

Maruti Suzuki , India's top car maker will be watched after it said it would cease production on Friday due to unrest at its Suzuki-owned engine supplier, as an 18-day long standoff with striking workers brings its factories to a halt. .

State-run oil firms Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd , Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd and Indian Oil Corp will be in focus after they raised petrol prices by nearly 5 percent.

Oil and Natural Gas Corp will also be on the radar after a source told Reuters the state-run explorer's proposed share sale, valued at $2.5 billion has been deferred due to bad market conditions. .

On Thursday, the main stock index had climbed 1 percent, with export-focused software services exporters among the gainers on hopes for robust quarterly earnings after advance tax payments showed a sharp rise. .

STOCKS TO WATCH

* Energy major Reliance Industries after the upstream regulator said the company was currently producing 44 million standard cubic metres a day (mscmd) gas from its key D6 block in the Krishna Godavari basin, much lower than the 60 mscmd it produced a year earlier, and far off the planned peak capacity of 80 mscmd.

* Tata Steel , the world's No.7 producer, after it said it won an order worth 80 million euros ($110 million) for supplying railway lines for a new high speed track between the French cities of Bordeax and Tours.

* BGR Energy after it said it expects to win a contract worth 35 billion rupees for supplying 5 steam turbine, generator units as it emerged as the lowest bidder in a tender called by NTPC Ltd .

* Housing Development & Infrastructure Ltd after India's finance ministry rejected a proposal by the company seeking urban infrastructure status for Mumbai International Airport's slum rehabilitation project.

FACTORS TO WATCH * Indian rupee report * Indian bond report * Euro boosed on ECB move, eyes on EU meeting * Oil heads for weekly gain on central banks' Europe crisis move * Asia stocks up, bearish bets trimmed ahead of Europe meet

* Euro zone progress extends Wall St gain * For closing rates of Indian ADRs (Reporting by Aniruddha Basu and Swati Pandey; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)

ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Pan-Asia........ Japan....... S.Korea... S.E. Asia....... Hong Kong... Taiwan.... Australia/NZ.... India....... China.....

OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street .... Gold ....... Currency.. Eurostocks..... Oil ........ JP bonds... ADR Report ..... LME metals. US bonds.. Stocks News US.. Stocks News Europe

DIARIES & DATA: Indian Data Watch Asia earnings diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Indian diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead

TOP NEWS: For top Asian company news, double click on: U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global Economy news Technology news Telecoms news Media news Banking news Politics/General news Asia Macro data A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com

LIVE PRICES & DATA: World Stocks <0#.INDEX> Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 Debt <0#USBMK=> Indian rupee LME price overview