MUMBAI, Sept 19 Indian shares are expected to open lower on Monday, tracking weak Asian markets as investors worry over the euro zone debt crisis.

A two-day meeting of the U.S. Federal Reserve that ends on Wednesday will be awaited for direction, traders said.

"One will have to wait and watch what (Fed chairman Ben) Bernanke has to say. Of course the main cues are coming out from Europe," said Gaurang Shah, assistant vice-president, Geojit BNP Paribas Financial Services.

GVK Power & Infrastructure will be in focus after the company said it would pay $1.26 billion for a majority stake in three Australian coal mines and a port and rail project owned by Hancock Group.

Automaker Tata Motors will also be on the radar after the Sunday Telegraph newspaper said on Sunday its unit Jaguar Land Rover is set to build a 400 million pounds ($632 million) engine plant in the UK.

At 0310 GMT, the MSCI's measure of Asian markets other than Japan was down 1.84 percent.

The Nifty India stock futures in Singapore SINc1 were down 0.92 percent, indicating a lower opening for the Indian market.

STOCKS TO WATCH

* Leading car maker Maruti Suzuki as it resumed production on Sunday, after strikes ended at a key supplier but looked likely to continue at its Manesar factory wracked by labour unrest.

* Alfa Laval (India) after the company said its founders would consider voluntary delisting of its Indian business from the Bombay Stock Exchange and the National Stock Exchange on Sept. 19.

FACTORS TO WATCH * Indian rupee report * Indian bond report * Euro falls after EU finmins break no new ground on crisis

* Brent falls $1 on Europe debt worries, firm dollar * Stocks, euro slip as crisis drags on * Europe propels Wall Street higher for week * For closing rates of Indian ADRs (Reporting by Ketan Bondre and Kaustubh Kulkarni; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)

