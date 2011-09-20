MUMBAI, Sept 20 Indian shares are seen starting lower on Tuesday tracking weak Asian cues as escalating worries over the euro zone's sovereign debt crisis is expected to keep investors wary.

Global markets have been haunted since late July by the twin concerns of the euro zone troubles and worries the United States is slipping back into recession.

A two-day meeting of the U.S. Federal Reserve that ends on Wednesday will be awaited for direction, traders said.

Asian stocks were down after ratings agency S&P downgraded Italy and amid fears of a Greek default, as investors worried the euro zone's debt woes will pitch the global financial system into a full-blown banking crisis.

Engineering firm Siemens Ltd , the Indian unit of Siemens AG ( SIEGn.DE ), and a unit of Reliance Industries will be watched after they signed an agreement to jointly develop homeland security applications in India.

At 0257 GMT, the MSCI's measure of Asian markets other than Japan was down 1.11 percent.

The Nifty India stock futures in Singapore SINc1 were down 0.26 percent, indicating a lower opening for the Indian market.

STOCKS TO WATCH

* California Software Co Ltd after the company said its board would consider sale of unit Enterprise Solution.

* Areva T&D India after the firm said it had won a contract to build 765 KV extra high voltage substations.

* Magna Industries and Exports after the company said it would launch about 40 healthcare products made by Germany's Sunlife in India.

* EID Parry India after the firm said it would raise stake in U.S. Nutraceuticals LLC to 100 percent from present 51 percent.

