* Fed warning on U.S. economy unnerves investors

* Banks, software services exporters lead losses

* Tata Motors and realty DLF fall

* Videocon rises 3 pct after oil discovery (Updates to mid-morning)

MUMBAI, Sept 22 Indian shares fell 2 percent on Thursday as investors took fright after a grim economic warning by the Federal Reserve for the U.S. economy sent markets across the world sliding.

Banks, export-driven software services companies such as Infosys and truck and car maker Tata Motors were among the big losers.

Gajendra Nagpal, chief executive of Unicon Financial Intermediaries, said investor confidence was dented after U.S. stocks suffered their worst drop in a month on Fed comments there were "significant downside risks" to the economy even as it took another stab at boosting growth.

"If Europe also falls, then we might see further selling," he said.

Videocon Industries bucked the trend and rose as much as 3 percent after the energy unit of the consumer electronics maker announced a discovery of oil and gas in Brazil.

At 10:55 a.m. (0525 GMT), the 30-share BSE index was down 1.96 percent at 16,730.6 points, with all its components in the red.

The broader 50-share NSE index was down 2 percent at 5,030.7 points.

Leading lender State Bank of India and rival ICICI Bank fell more than 2 percent each, while Tata Motors shed 3.8 percent and DLF dropped 3.4 percent.

K.K. Mital, head of portfolio management at Globe Capital, said a combination of factors from delays in government decision making to rising domestic interest rates were weighing on the market.

"There are concerns on slowing of policies ... and a continuous hawkish view on inflation and interest rates, which may have an impact on corporate earnings," he said.

The Reserve Bank of India had raised rates last week for the 12th time in 18 months and warned fighting stubbornly high inflation remained its priority even as economic growth was slowing.

Top software services exporter Tata Consultancy Services fell 1.5 percent and Infosys was down 1.1 percent, after rising over the past 3 days on the back of a sharp slide in the rupee.

The MSCI's measure of Asian markets other than Japan was down 4.4 percent, while Japan's Nikkei fell 2 percent.

STOCKS ON THE MOVE

* Astral Poly Technik rose as much as 20 percent after the company said it was in preliminary talks with U.S. based Lubrizol Corp to set up a chlorinated poly vinyl chloride making plant.

* Pantaloon Retail fell more than 4 percent, erasing the gains made in the previous session on a report the Future Group, which owns the retailer, was in talks with Japan's Lawson to sell a 49 percent stake in its food sourcing and manufacturing operations.

TOP 3 BY VOLUME

* Suzlon Energy on 4.34 million shares

* Tata Motors on 3.09 million shares

* Jaiprakash Associates on 2.83 million shares

FACTORS TO WATCH * Indian rupee report * Indian bond report * Dollar hits 7-mth high after Fed's Operation Twist * Brent crude falls more than $1 on grim econ outlook * Stocks slide as Fed's gloom spooks buyers * Wall St sinks 3 pct after Fed cites economic 'risks' * For closing rates of Indian ADRs (Reporting by Kaustubh Kulkarni; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)

ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Pan-Asia........ Japan....... S.Korea... S.E. Asia....... Hong Kong... Taiwan.... Australia/NZ.... India....... China.....

OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street .... Gold ....... Currency.. Eurostocks..... Oil ........ JP bonds... ADR Report ..... LME metals. US bonds.. Stocks News US.. Stocks News Europe

DIARIES & DATA: Indian Data Watch Asia earnings diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Indian diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead

TOP NEWS: For top Asian company news, double click on: U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global Economy news Technology news Telecoms news Media news Banking news Politics/General news Asia Macro data A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com

LIVE PRICES & DATA: World Stocks <0#.INDEX> Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 Debt <0#USBMK=> Indian rupee LME price overview