MUMBAI, Sept 26 Indian shares fell for the fourth straight session on Monday and closed 0.7 percent lower after choppy trading, as renewed concerns over Europe's debt woes and fears of recession in the United States continued to weigh on investor sentiment.

Investors reacted cautiously to the latest efforts by European policymakers to stop the fallout from the region's debt crisis, while a selloff in the commodity markets hit shares in Indian metals and mining companies.

Index heavyweight Reliance Industries and capital goods stocks were also among the main losers for the session.

The 30-share BSE index closed 110.96 points lower in a volatile session to 16,051.10 after opening up 0.2 percent. It, however, ended off its intra-day low of 2.2 percent. Only nine of its components ended higher.

"We expect the market to remain volatile till there is an end to this Europe problem. That decision is getting postponed and the uncertainty is going up day-by-day," said Neeraj Dewan, director at Quantum Securities.

"We are just tracking the global markets. Since Europe and U.S. futures turned positive, there was short covering," he added.

World stocks came off their lows on speculation that the European Central Bank might cut interest rates to help the economy.

However, metal and mining shares were among the worst hit after copper futures in Shanghai and London crashed as fears of a Greek default caused panic about a possible sharp slowdown in global demand for industrial metals.

In India, shares of non-ferrous metals producers Hindalco and Sterlite Industries dropped close to near 2-year lows and ended down 3.9 percent and 4.3 percent, respectively.

State-run Hindustan Copper fell 3.7 percent.

State-run Coal India , the world's largest coal miner lost 5.2 percent.

Energy major Reliance Industries, which has the heaviest weightage in the main index, extended its previous session's losses as investors continued to worry over the company's woes in its oil and gas business.

Gas output from its key blocks off India's east coast has been slowing, while a federal auditor recently criticised Reliance over violations in the development of the natural gas field.

The stock fell 1.5 percent to 759.20 rupees, taking its total losses in 2011 to more than 28 percent.

"Buyers are choosing to stay away, but this is actually the time at which long-term funds should be coming into the market,"" said D.D. Sharma, senior vice president at Anand Rathi Securities.

Shares in software exporters were among the few gainers in the session as the rupee dropped further from Friday's close. Tata Consultancy Services , Infosys and Wipro , which get most of their revenues from the United States and Europe, rose between 0.2 percent to 0.7 percent.

Earlier on Monday, the Economic Times reported Wipro was considering selling some assets of its U.S. unit Infocrossing, in a deal worth up to $400 million. The company declined to comment on the report.

In the broader markets, 1,122 declines led 323 advances on a moderate volume of 564.6 million shares.

The 50-share NSE Nifty ended 0.7 percent lower at 4,835.40 points.

STOCKS THAT MOVED

* Ind-Swift Laboratories Ltd rose 1.1 percent to 84.45 rupees after a top official with the pharmaceutical ingredient-maker said on Friday it had received approval to sell seven products in Australia.

* Watch and jewellery maker Titan Industries fell 7.3 percent to 207.25 rupees after gold fell 3 percent on the day, taking losses to 10 percent over the last three days.

