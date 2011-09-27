* Sensex snaps 4-day slide; posts biggest rise in a month

* World markets recovery triggers short covering

* Energy major Reliance up 5 pct after falling 9.4 pct over 3 days

* Software bellwether Infosys, banks gain

* Outlook remains cloudy on global econ uncertainty (Updates to close)

By Kaustubh Kulkarni

MUMBAI, Sept 27 Indian shares rose on Tuesday for the first time in five sessions, rebounding 2.95 percent as global risk appetite was bolstered by optimism European leaders will pull together a rescue plan for the debt-ridden euro zone.

Much of the rise was helped by short-covering as the gloom lifted after weekend meetings of the International Monetary Fund triggered hopes European policymakers will act to contain Greece's debt problems.

Beaten-down energy major Reliance Industries led the rise, followed by software services bellwether Infosys and ICICI Bank .

The 30-share BSE index rose 472.93 points to 16,524.03, its best one-day percentage gain in a month. All but one of its components closed in the green.

However, traders were not convinced the recovery could be sustained, given the uncertain outlook for the world economy.

"Nothing has fundamentally changed overnight," said Deven Choksey, chief executive and managing director of K R Choksey Shares & Securities. "I don't think any fresh allocation of money has started taking place."

He said there was short-covering after the benchmark index had slumped 6 percent over the previous four sessions.

Reliance Industries, which has the heaviest weight in the index, rallied 5.01 percent to 797.20 rupees. The stock, which had slid 9.4 percent over the previous three days, is down more than 24 percent in the year to date due to concerns about falling gas output from its field off India's east coast.

Infosys, which gets most of its revenue from the United States and Europe, rose 3.8 percent on hopes a stabler Europe will help boost spending on outsourcing. Bigger rival Tata Consultancy Services gained 4.4 percent.

ICICI climbed 3.3 percent, while rivals HDFC Bank and State Bank of India added 1.6 percent and 2.35 percent respectively.

Telecoms firm Reliance Communications rose 3.7 percent after its Chairman Anil Ambani said the company was in advanced talks with many consortiums to sell stake in its telecoms tower unit.

Shares in group firm Reliance Capital firmed 1.4 percent after Ambani said it was in advanced talks to sell stake in asset management company to Japan's Nippon Life Insurance Co .

Realty major DLF and trucks and commercial vehicles maker Tata Motors rose 8.2 and 6.1 percent respectively.

Pipavav Defence and Offshore fell 4.3 percent after India's defence ministry decided to put on hold a joint venture between the firm and state-run Mazagon Dock to build warships and submarines.

The 50-share NSE index rose 2.8 percent to 4,971.25. In the broader market, there were 3.5 gainers for every loser on moderate volume of 519 million shares.

The MSCI's measure of Asian markets other than Japan rallied 5 percent, while Japan's Nikkei firmed 2.82 percent.

After losing over 7 percent last week, the MSCI all-country world stock index was up 1.7 percent.

STOCKS THAT MOVED

* JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals rose 2.7 percent after it called off a proposed $34.9-million-sale of its prescription drugs business in Russia to Dr Reddy's Laboratories . Dr Reddy's Labs gained 0.95 percent.

* Glenmark Pharmaceuticals rose 1.2 percent after its unit received a tentative approval for migraine treatment tablets zolmitriptan from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

