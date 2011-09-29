MUMBAI, Sept 29 Indian shares are expected to fall early on Thursday, tracking lower Asian peers and commodities amid concerns about the health of the world economy.

"International cues are weak and the market will open lower but there might be a bounceback later in the day," said Kishor Ostwal, chairman at CNI Research.

He said investors are expected to cover their short positions ahead of the expiry of the monthly derivatives contract.

"There is a lot of short positions; the market is oversold and with the settlement happening today, the market will probably recover later."

Automaker Tata Motors will be in focus after a court ruled the law enacted by West Bengal state government to return a piece of land to farmers from the present occupant Tata Motors was "constitutional and valid".

Tata Motors had planned to build a plant at Singur in the eastern state, where it wanted to make Nano - the world's cheapest car, but subsequently scrapped the project and moved it to the western state of Gujarat. .

Shipbuilder Pipavav Defence will be watched after it signed an agreement with Airbus and SKIL Infrastructure to develop maintenance, repair and overhaul facilities in India with an investment of $100 million in the first phase.

At 8:17 a.m. (0247 GMT), the MSCI's measure of Asian markets other than Japan was down 0.65 percent, while Japan's Nikkei fell nearly 1 percent.

The Nifty India stock futures in Singapore SINc1 were down 0.4 percent, indicating a weaker opening for Indian market.

The 30-shares BSE index had shed 0.5 percent on Wednesday after a heady rebound in the previous session as investors waited for more clarity on European policymakers' plans to resolve the euro zone debt crisis.

STOCKS TO WATCH

* Onward Technologies , after its chairman and managing director told Reuters the engineering design and IT services firm expects revenue in FY12 to grow 20 percent and operating margins to improve from 15 percent now.

* Gitanjali Gems , after a senior official at the largest Indian jewellery retailer told Reuters it plans to invest 1.5 billion rupees to set up 50 stores under its new multi-brand jewellery format 'Jewel Souk'.

* Glenmark Pharmaceuticals , after a company spokesman said the drugmaker has launched malaria treatment drug atovaquone and proguanil hydrochloride in the United States.

* Cinemax India Ltd , after the company said its board would meet on Friday, to consider spinning off its theatre exhibition business.

