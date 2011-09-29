(Updates to late morning)

MUMBAI, Sept 29 Indian shares dropped 0.4 percent on Thursday as doubts resurfaced about Europe's ability to contain the euro zone debt problems, which could trigger a second global financial crisis.

Engineering and construction conglomerate Larsen & Toubro , energy major Reliance Industries and lenders such as State Bank of India and ICICI Bank led the fall on indications the Indian central bank was sticking with its hawkish stance.

A deputy governor of the central bank reiterated late on Wednesday policymakers were prepared to sacrifice some economic growth in order to control high inflation.

At 11:22 a.m. (0552 GMT), the 30-share BSE index was down 0.38 percent at 16,383.05 points, with 21 components declining.

"The markets are moving more or less on expected lines," said Jagannadham Thunuguntla, research head at SMC Capital, adding all eyes were on a German parliament vote on the euro zone plans.

"The markets will take a decisive move only after that," he said.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel faces a battle for her political survival on Thursday when some of her coalition, worried about throwing good money after bad by bailing out Greece, could humiliate her in a parliament vote on euro-zone rescue schemes.

The vote in Germany's parliament is expected at 0900 GMT to approve new powers for the euro zone's 440 billion euro ($598 billion) rescue fund.

State Bank was down almost 3 percent and ICICI fell 1 percent. Larsen shed 3.4 percent and Reliance dropped 1.5 percent.

The benchmark index has fallen about 1.4 percent so far this month and traders said there could be short-covering before the monthly derivative contracts expire later in the day.

The main index has lost about a fifth this year, making it one of the worst performing markets in the world, as a series of rate increases to battle high inflation hit corporate earnings growth.

Automaker Tata Motors , part of the salt to software Tata conglomerate, shed 3 percent after a court ruled a West Bengal state government decision to return a piece of land to farmers from the present occupant Tata Motors was "constitutional and valid".

Tata Motors had planned to build a plant at Singur in the eastern state, where it wanted to make Nano -- the world's cheapest car, but subsequently scrapped the project and moved it to the western state of Gujarat.

Shipbuilder Pipavav Defence and Engineering Co bucked the trend and rose more than 2 percent after it signed an agreement with Airbus and SKIL Infrastructure to develop maintenance, repair and overhaul facilities in India.

The 50-share NSE index was down 0.4 percent at 4,926. There were 2.5 losers for every gainer in the broader section, with 166 million shares changing hands.

Asian shares and commodities fell on growing worries that Europe's intractable debt problems will plunge the world into a second global financial crisis.

The MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.18 percent.

STOCKS ON THE MOVE

* Tata Metaliks rose nearly 8 percent after the company said late on Wednesday it had approved divestment of its 300,000 tonnes pig-iron making facility at Redi in Maharashtra.

* Cinemax India Ltd climbed 6 percent after the company said its board would meet on Friday, to consider spinning off its theatre exhibition business.

TOP THREE BY VOLUME ON NSE

* Jaiprakash Associates on 6.74 million shares

* Unitech on 4.82 million shares

* KS Oils on 4.6 million shares.

