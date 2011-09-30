(Updates to close)

* Post third quarterly decline, lose 12.8 pct in July-Sept

* End down 1.46 pct on Friday, lenders lead losses

* Miners fall after cabinet approves new bill

* Outlook remains cautious on global worries

By Ketan Bondre

MUMBAI, Sept 30 Indian shares on Friday posted their biggest quarterly fall since the months following the Lehman Brothers collapse in 2008, as rising domestic interest rates amid slowing economic growth and concerns of a global recession kept investors wary.

The benchmark index ended the September quarter down 12.8 percent -- its biggest fall since shedding 25 percent in the October-December quarter of 2008 amid the global financial crisis and its third straight quarterly decline.

The 30-share BSE index closed down 1.46 percent at 16,453.8 points, with all but of its one components declining in volatile trade.

The shares had risen 1.5 percent in the previous session on optimism ahead of a crucial vote in the German parliament that approved new powers for the euro zone's rescue fund.

"Outlook remains circumspect, as global cues are negative even after German parliament has voted in favour of the rescue fund," said Deven Choksey, CEO and managing director, K. R. Choksey.

"I think, the slowdown would be felt locally in the coming months, after corporates report earnings next month," said Choksey added.

Stocks, especially rate-sensitive sectors, also came under pressure after the government raised its borrowing target for this financial year, triggering concerns that credit costs could rise for the private sector.

Slowing growth in Asia's third-largest economy and rising interest rates to fight high inflation have put pressure on government finances. New Delhi, which set a target to raise 400 billion rupees from state company share sales in the current fiscal year, is far behind schedule on that target.

Banks led the losses, with the country's top lender State Bank of India dropping 2.1 percent to 1,911.05 rupees, and top private sector lender ICICI Bank closing down 1.72 percent.

The bank index , which has lost 15 percent this quarter on worries rising interest rates will crimp demand for credit, ended down about 1.8 percent.

Metal and coal miners were among major losers after India's cabinet approved a bill calling for the firms to share either profits or amounts equivalent to royalties, a move that could boost political support for the government and free up lucrative projects but also raise business costs.

Coal India, the world's biggest coal miner, was the biggest percentage loser among BSE-30 stocks after it fell as much as 7 percent. Its shares dropped 5 percent to close at 333.20 rupees.

Tata Steel , world No. 7 steelmaker, fell 4.25 percent to 415.35 rupees, while non-ferrous metals firm Sterlite Industries closed 4.1 percent lower at 113.70 rupees.

The Indian stock market has lost 19.8 percent year-to-date, making it one of the worst performing major markets in the world. Foreign funds have pulled out about $288 million till date this year.

The 50-share NSE index closed down 1.44 percent at 4,943.25.

"I don't think Nifty October futures will go below 4,700, because at this level renewed buying interest comes in the index stocks," said S.P. Tulsian, an independent consultant.

There were 1.8 losers for every gainer in the broader section, with 580 million shares changing hands.

Shares in Reliance Communications ended down 7.5 percent, a day after a report the federal police were examining the role of group chairman, Anil Ambani, in a multi-billion dollar telecoms case and that three executives charged in the case had retracted their testimony taking responsibility for decisions made by a unit of the company.

There was "no change in stand by any of the Reliance executives," Anil Ambani's Reliance Group said in a statement on Friday, adding that neither the Reliance Communications unit nor the founder group benefited from telecoms licences issued in January 2008.

Export-driven software services edged down after gaining through the week on expectations a weakened rupee would boost realisations for the showcase $76-billion sector.

Top software service exporter Tata Consultancy Services fell 2.28 percent, while No. 2 Infosys dropped 0.7 percent. BSE IT index was down 1.19 percent after gaining 7 percent over the week.

The MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was down 1.26 percent.

STOCKS THAT MOVED

* Shares of agro-chemical makers Excel Crop and Coromandel International rose after television reports said the supreme court has allowed exports of endosulfan, a now-banned pesticide in Indian farms.

* Koutons Retail India rose as much as 15.7 percent after bankers approved its corporate debt recast proposal late on Thursday.

* JSW Steel Ltd , India's No. 3 producer, rose as much as 5 percent in the day, after it said it won around 0.4 million tonnes of iron ore at an auction held by state-run miner NMDC , helping the steel maker improve capacity utilisation at its key plant in southern India.

TOP 3 BY VOLUME

* Jaiprakash Associates on 27.2 million shares

* Reliance Communications on 21.6 million shares

* Unitech on 19.4 million shares

FACTORS TO WATCH * Indian rupee report * Indian bond report * Euro falls, stung by doubts about EFSF powers * Brent edges up, but worst month since May 2010 * Shares fall, Europe set for worst qtr since '08 * Futures signal weaker open for U.S. equities * For closing rates of Indian ADRs (Reporting by Ketan Bondre; editing by Aradhana Aravindan)

ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Pan-Asia........ Japan....... S.Korea... S.E. Asia....... Hong Kong... Taiwan.... Australia/NZ.... India....... China.....

OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street .... Gold ....... Currency.. Eurostocks..... Oil ........ JP bonds... ADR Report ..... LME metals. US bonds.. Stocks News US.. Stocks News Europe

DIARIES & DATA: Indian Data Watch Asia earnings diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Indian diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead

TOP NEWS: For top Asian company news, double click on: U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global Economy news Technology news Telecoms news Media news Banking news Politics/General news Asia Macro data A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com

LIVE PRICES & DATA: World Stocks <0#.INDEX> Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 Debt <0#USBMK=> Indian rupee LME price overview