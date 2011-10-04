* Investors cautious ahead of corporate results next week

* Larsen & Toubro, auto firms trade higher (Updates to late-morning)

MUMBAI, Oct 4 Indian shares slipped 0.2 percent in narrow trade on Tuesday, as investors held back from taking positions ahead of companies' quarterly results that start next week, amid concerns in overseas markets of another global recession.

Shares in software firms and some banking stocks led the decline as traders cut positions in the sectors, but other recently beaten down stocks such as Larsen & Toubro and Maruti Suzuki attracted buyers.

At 11:02 a.m. (0532 GMT), the 30-share BSE index was down 0.2 percent at 16,121.09 points, with 15 of its components trading lower. The index fell as much as 0.6 percent in early trade, but had also risen 0.2 percent.

"Buyers are staying away right now. We expect volumes to stay low until the results from I.T. companies and the big banks come, or if the rupee bottoms out," said Hitash Dang, vice president for institutional sales at Jaypee Capital.

"Foreign investors are facing a lot of redemption pressure from their clients, who want to keep their money in safer assets," he added.

Foreign investors have pulled out more than $350 million so far this year from the Indian equity market, pushing it down more than 21 percent and making it among the worst performers globally.

On Tuesday, Asian stocks fell to a near 16-month low, as investors shed riskier assets on growing doubts over Greece's ability to avoid default, fuelling fears of global financial turmoil and recession.

The MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was down 2.1 percent, while Japan's Nikkei was 1.3 percent lower.

In the local market, the losses were led by software stocks, with investors worried over the impact that a global slowdown would have on technology spending in key U.S. and Europe markets.

Tata Consultancy Services was down 1 percent, while Infosys , which reports quarterly results on Oct. 12, slipped 1.4 percent. Smaller rival Wipro fell 0.7 percent.

Banking stocks were under pressure on continuing worries about growth and fears that India's central bank may not be done with raising interest rates.

A private survey on Monday showed Indian manufacturing growth nearly stalled in September, hitting its weakest spot since March 2009 on slowing output and orders growth following a spate of interest rate increases.

Largest lender State Bank of India fell 0.5 percent, while private sector rivals ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank were down 0.6 percent and 1.5 percent respectively.

Among gainers, engineering and construction conglomerate Larsen & Toubro was up 1.8 percent. The stock has lost nearly a third of its value so far in 2011.

Leading car maker Maruti Suzuki, which announced over the weekend that a month-long strike at a key plant had ended, rose 2.2 percent. On Monday, the central bank said it had removed the stock from the caution list for FII investment, and restrictions placed earlier on purchases of its shares have been withdrawn.

Hero Motocorp was up 0.8 percent after posting a 27 percent jump in September two-wheeler sales.

The 50-share NSE index was down 0.1 percent at 4,844.50 points.

In the broader market, the underlying trend was positive, with 750 advances compared to 532 declines on moderate volume of 162 million shares.

* Pantaloon Retail India rose 1.2 percent to 192.05 rupees after the company said late on Monday its board approved raising up to 15 billion rupees.

* JSW Steel Ltd rose 2.3 percent to 561.50 rupees, attracting investors at its beaten down valuation. The stock hit its lowest level since July 2009 earlier on Tuesday. It had said federal police visited its key plant in southern Karnataka state on Monday morning to seek information regarding iron ore purchases.

