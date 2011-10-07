* Sensex pulls back after 4-day slide; but down 1.3 pct on week

* European plans ease concerns of crisis in the region

* Banking, software, Reliance gains on short covering, buying (Updates to close)

By Prashant Mehra and Devidutta Tripathy

MUMBAI/NEW DELHI, Oct 7 Indian shares rose 2.8 percent on Friday after a four-day slide, as euro zone plans to shore up struggling banks eased concerns about Europe's debt crisis and helped revive risk appetite.

The main stock index however, ended 1.34 percent lower for the week, its second weekly fall in three weeks.

On Friday, the gains were led by software stocks ahead of sector earnings that kick off next week, as well as top-listed Reliance Industries and financial stocks, which have all been beaten down in the past few sessions.

"We saw a lot of short covering as global markets went up for two days. Most of the bad news already seems to be factored in, but the expectations are not too high," said Ambareesh Baliga, chief operating officer at Way2Wealth Securities.

"We could see stock-specific volatility next week," he added.

The 30-share BSE index rose 2.8 percent or 440.13 points to 16,232.54, with all but one of its components rising, as trading resumed after a local holiday, but the mood was set by the overnight developments from Thursday.

On Thursday, the Bank of England had launched a second round of quantitative easing to defend Britain's faltering economy and the European Central Bank threw another lifeline to commercial banks by renewing offers to lend them one-year funding in two operations, this month and in December.

"Some positive developments are happening in Europe and looks like things are moving in the right direction," said Neeraj Dewan, director at Quantum Securities in New Delhi.

The BSE index had lost about 4 percent in the first three days of the week, primarily spooked by the State Bank of India downgrade by Moody's on Tuesday.

On the year, the index is down more than a fifth to be among the world's worst-performing equity markets, with foreign portfolio investors turning net sellers for more than $500 million in 2011 after record inflows of $29.3 billion last year.

Beaten-down banking stocks, which had tumbled on asset quality concerns after Moody's downgraded top lender State Bank of India's standalone rating this week , saw strong short covering.

State Bank rose 2 percent, while private sector rivals ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank gained 5.8 percent and 2.3 percent respectively. The bank sector index firmed 3.9 percent.

On Wednesday, State Bank tried to allay fears of any significant impact on its borrowing costs due to the downgrade and said it expected to receive an injection of up to $2 billion from the Indian government this fiscal year.

Software exporters, which count the United States and Europe as key markets, also gained on the improved sentiment, with No. 2 exporter Infosys up 2.5 percent.

Infosys will report quarterly earnings on Oct 12, with demand outlook in sharper focus amid a slowing U.S. economy and the debt crisis in Europe that pose a threat to technology spending by their clients.

Larger rival Tata Consultancy ended 0.5 percent higher, while No.3 firm Wipro gained 1.8 percent.

Energy major Reliance Industries , which has the biggest weightage on the BSE index, rose 4.7 percent to 802.90 rupees, after three straight days of losses. The stock has lost nearly a quarter of its value so far in 2011, mainly on concerns over slowing output at one of its key gas fields.

Telecom stocks ended lower after Goldman Sachs said in a note it expects Bharti Airtel and Idea Cellular's quarterly earnings to miss street estimates due to higher forex estimates, wages and 3G interest expenses.

The sector stocks were also weighed down by news the Indian government will unveil a much-awaited new telecoms policy on Monday, which is expected to include revised rules on grant and pricing of second-generation radio airwaves.

Bharti shares ended down 3.1 percent, while Idea lost 4.6 percent.

The 50-share NSE index gained 2.88 percent to 4,888.05.

In the broader market, 1,046 gainers outpaced 380 declines on moderate volume of about 538 million shares.

STOCKS THAT MOVED

* Mcnally Bharat Engg rose 6 percent to 117.65 rupees after the company said it had received orders worth 1.97 billion rupees.

* Tecpro Systems Ltd rose 3.1 percent to 214.45 rupees after it received orders worth 4.05 billion rupees from state-run utility NTPC .

* Real estate firm Sobha Developers Ltd climbed 4.8 percent to 213 rupees after the company said it was confident of achieving estimated annual new sales of 15 billion rupees.

TOP THREE BY VOLUME

* ITC on 22.8 million shares

* Jaiprakash Associates on 18.5 million shares

* Tata Motors on 15.7 million shares

