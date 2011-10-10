(Updates to close)

By Ketan Bondre

MUMBAI, Oct 10 Indian shares rose for the second straight session on Monday, joining the global rally and led by domestic software stocks, as investors gained confidence after a pledge by European leaders to come up with new measures to solve the region's debt crisis.

The 30-share BSE index rose 2 percent, or 324.69 points, to end at 16,557.23 points, with 25 of its components rising. It had closed up 2.8 percent higher on Friday after falling in the four previous sessions.

"There is an overall optimism due to positive developments in Europe and today markets have cheered for that," said Arun Kejriwal, strategist, KRIS Research.

The leaders of Germany and France have promised to unveil new measures to solve the euro zone's debt crisis by the end of the month, as international pressure builds for bold steps from Europe to avert an economic backlash of global proportions .

Tata Motors was the top percentage gainer and closed up 7.3 percent after its unit Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) reported better-than expected September sales, analysts said.

Separately, a news report said JLR and Chery Automobile are seeking regulatory approval to set up a joint venture in China.

The IT pack was the top gaining sector led by Wipro that ended 4.4 percent higher, while bellwether Infosys ended 3.4 percent higher and No. 1 software exporter Tata Consultancy Services gained 1.5 percent.

Indian software services companies are set to report strong revenue growth when they kick off their quarterly earnings on Wednesday, Reuters poll showed.

Tata Consultancy and Infosys are expected to report earnings growth of 16.5 percent and 8.9 percent, respectively, for the three months ended September, thanks to a healthy deal pipeline.

They are seen gaining from an 8.8 percent drop in the rupee's value against the dollar during the quarter, analysts said.

Shares of Bharti Airtel , India's top mobile phone carrier, recouped early losses and ended up 2.5 percent and rival Reliance Communications closed up 1.65 percent

India's new telecoms policy will allow carriers to share and trade spectrum, the country's telecom minister said on Monday, in a move that could help ease pressure on big carriers that have been rapidly adding users to increasingly crowded airwaves.

The telecom minister's briefing was still in progress when the market closed.

"Spectrum sharing, pooling and trading is the key for the consolidation in the over-crowded sector. It will pave the way for improved efficiency, creates room for increasing the charges and may result in higher profitability," said D.D. Sharma, vice president, Anand Rathi Securities.

Reliance Industries , which has the heaviest weightage on the main index, closed 3.3 percent higher at 829.25 rupees. A Financial Times report said it is set to sign a deal with the Indian unit of Walt Disney to acquire content for its telecom operations.

No. 1 power equipment maker Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd gained as much as 2.3 percent after it said it won an order worth $828 million.

Maruti Suzuki , India's biggest carmaker, bucked the trend and ended down 3.8 percent after the firm said striking employees have seized control of a factory hit by weeks of labour unrest, as a stand-off that has cost the firm over $150 million descended into violence.

The 50-share NSE index gained 1.87 percent to 4,979.60. In the broader market, 963 gainers outpaced 465 declines on moderate volume of about 548.6 million shares.

STOCKS THAT MOVED

* Non-ferrous metals firm Hindalco ended 0.9 percent higher after J.P. Morgan upgraded it to "overweight" from "neutral," citing stock under performance versus peers in 2011.

* JSW Energy ended down 1.6 percent after CLSA downgraded the firm to "sell" from "underperform." CLSA has also cut its target price to 40 rupees from 72 rupees.

* Tata Coffee Ltd gained as much as 10.6 percent after a report said Starbucks Corp is finalizing an equity joint venture with the firm for opening coffee shops in Asia's third-largest economy.

TOP 3 BY VOLUME

* Tata Motors on 20.22 million shares

* Unitech on 14.65 million shares

* Jaiprakash Associates on 13.6 million shares

