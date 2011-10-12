(Updates to mid-morning)

MUMBAI, Oct 12 Indian shares climbed 1.2 percent on Wednesday, propelled by Infosys after the software services bellwether reported quarterly earnings that were roughly in line with expectations.

Investors, however, were cautious ahead of industrial output data due at 11 a.m. (0530 GMT) and continued uncertainty in Europe.

Industrial output probably grew 5.0 percent in August from a year earlier, on a favourable statistical base effect, despite successive interest rate rises slackening the pace of growth, a Reuters poll showed.

Infosys Ltd, India's No. 2 software services exporter, met forecasts with a 9.7-percent rise in second-quarter profit as a weak rupee boosted margins, but cut its full-year revenue outlook and warned of global economic uncertainty.

The main 30-share BSE index was up 1.2 percent at 16,729 points by 10 a.m. (0430 GMT). All but seven of the index components were in the positive territory.

"We're seeing the market recovering from some of the shocks that it took yesterday, but during the day we expect a small retreat back to around 0.5 percent," said Hitash Dang, vice president at Jaypee Capital.

The benchmark index had erased early gains of more than 1 percent on Tuesday and ended lower.

Infosys shares were up 5.9 percent at 0430 GMT.

"Infosys result was much better than what we had expected, which has driven the market up," Dang said.

Bangalore-based Infosys said consolidated net profit rose to 19.06 billion rupees ($387 million) for the fiscal second quarter, from 17.37 billion rupees a year ago. Revenue rose 16.6 percent to 80.99 billion rupees, as the firm added 45 clients.

The postive numbers saw shares in industry stablemates Wipro , India's third largest software services exporter, and Tata Consultancy Services , the industry No. 1, rise up to 4.7 and 4.4 percent respectively.

India's market has been battered in recent months by surging inflation and interest rates, concerns about slowing domestic economic and earnings growth, and concerns over the health of the U.S. recovery and the debt crisis in Europe.

The 50-share NSE index gained 1.2 percent to 5,030 points. In the broader market, gainers were ahead of losers in the ratio of 2.76:1 on total volume of about 80 million shares.

Asian shares fell on Wednesday on concerns that Europe's debt crisis has hurt confidence in the global economy and is weighing on corporate earnings, while the Slovak parliament's rejection of a plan to expand the euro zone rescue fund added to uncertainty.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.6 percent, led by a near 2 percent drop in the materials sector .

Japan's Nikkei average was down 0.7 percent, after Alcoa Inc, the largest U.S. aluminium producer, said on Tuesday slowing economic growth knocked prices for the metal lower, denting its third-quarter profit and sending its shares down in after-hours trading.

STOCKS ON THE MOVE

* BEML Ltd rose 3 percent after the company said it had signed a technical pact with Vosta LMG to enter the dredging business.

* Max India rallied 9 percent after South Africa's Life Healthcare said it would pay about $108 million for a quarter stake in the Indian company's hospitals unit Max Healthcare.

MAIN TOP 3 BY VOLUME

* Tata Motors on 3.6 million shares

* Dhanlaxmi Bank on 5.1 million shares

* Unitech on 3.5 million shares

FACTORS TO WATCH * Indian rupee report INR/] * Indian bond report * Euro falls after Alcoa, Slovak vote * Oil below $111 on demand forecast cut, euro zone woes * Asia shares fall after Alcoa, Slovak move * Wall Street holds steady, ready for earnings * For closing rates of Indian ADRs (Reporting by Henry Foy; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)

