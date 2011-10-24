NEW DELHI Oct 24 Indian shares are expected to open higher on Monday as renewed efforts to limit the eurozone debt crisis soothed investor confidence globally.

European Union leaders appeared closer on Sunday towards a plan to contain the euro zone's sovereign debt crisis, nearing agreement on bank recapitalisation and leveraging their regional rescue fund.

"The market should be better today. If you look at how U.S. closed, and how Asian markets are, we should open up today," said Ambareesh Baliga, chief operating officer at brokerage Way2Wealth Securities.

On Friday, U.S. stocks rose, lifted by optimism before the weekend summit of European leaders and strong earnings from blue-chip stocks.

Baliga said expectations of a 25-basis points rate increase by India's central banks had already been factored in the Indian market, and that should not have an impact on Monday's trade.

India's central bank is likely to raise interest rates again on Tuesday, which will be its the 13 rate hike since March 2010, as the country fights stubborn inflation.

India's top cigarette maker ITC Ltd will be watched ahead of its quarterly results on Monday.

At 0254 GMT, the MSCI's measure of Asian markets other than Japan was up 2.6 percent, Japan's Nikkei gained 1.4 percent and South Korea's Kospi was trading higher by 2.3 percent.

The Nifty India stock futures in Singapore SINc1 were up 1.03 percent, indicating a higher opening for the Indian market.

STOCKS TO WATCH

* JSW Steel after the firm's joint managing director said it had raised production at Vijaynagar plant to 50-60 percent of capacity from 30 percent last month.

* Zensar Technologies after the company's September quarter net profit jumped 46 percent.

* Clariant Chemicals (India) after its second quarter net profit fell 35 percent.

* United Phosphorus after its chief financial officer said the chemicals maker expected revenue growth of 30-35 percent in fiscal 2012.

* Federal Bank after the lender's July-September net profit grew 36 percent.

* Axis Bank after the private sector lender's second-quarter net profit rose 25 percent.

FACTORS TO WATCH * Indian rupee report * Indian bond report * Euro resilient, pins hopes on EU deal * Oil mixed ahead of EU meetings on debt woes * Asian stocks up on EU summit hopes * Rally reaches third week; hopes hinge on EU summit * For closing rates of Indian ADRs (Reporting by Anurag Kotoky and Kaustubh Kulkarni; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan )

