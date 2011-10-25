* Markets cheer moves to end Europe crisis

MUMBAI Oct 25 Indian shares rose as much as 0.7 percent on Tuesday, led by the country's flagship IT stocks, as investors cheered renewed efforts to limit the euro zone debt crisis and have factored in a widely expected interest rate increase.

The market mirrored gains across Asia, eyeing a potential deal between European policymakers on bank recapitalization, and signs that France and Germany were close to agreement on how to use the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF).

At 10:00 a.m. (0430 GMT), the main 30-share BSE index was up 0.42 percent at 17,010.67 points, with 16 of its components posting gains. The index rose as much as 0.68 percent to 17,053.76 points earlier in the session.

"The positive sentiment is likely to continue all day, any possible solution in Europe is giving the market an upside bias," said Kishore Ostwal, managing director of CNI Research.

Investors appeared to have shrugged off an expected interest rate increase by India's central bank, the most hawkish in the region, and traders said they had already factored in a 25 basis point hike.

"The market is still positive ahead of the likely rate hike as investors hope for an end to the central bank's hawkish stance," said Ostwal.

IT stocks led the gains on renewed hope for an end to the crisis in Europe, the second-largest market for India's software exporters. Firms have been looking to increase their sales to the region to hedge against U.S. exposure.

Infosys , India's second-largest software services firm, and a bellwether of the country's $76 billion IT sector, rose as much as 2.1 percent.

Tata Consultancy Services , the market leader, rose as much as 1.0 percent, with rival Wipro gaining as much as 1.5 percent.

The 50-share NSE index was trading up 0.41 percent at 5,229.65 points. In the broader market, losers slightly outnumbered gainers on a volume of about 72.31 million shares.

The MSCI's measure of Asian markets other than Japan was up 0.4 percent and Japan's Nikkei was down 0.4 percent.

STOCKS ON THE MOVE

* Non-ferrous metals producer Sterlite Industries , a unit of London-listed Vedanta Resources , led the market early on with a rise of as much as 3.0 percent, buoyed by a continued rise in Shanghai copper futures.

* Titan Industries fell as much as 5.3 percent after the company reported a lower-that-expected 16 percent rise in its September-quarter net profit at 1.48 billion rupees.

(Reporting by Henry Foy; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)

