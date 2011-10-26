* Banks lead gains day after RBI policy

* Diwali trading typically sees stocks rise

By Henry Foy

MUMBAI, Oct 26 Indian shares closed up 0.2 percent after a short special trading session on Wednesday, as investors bouyed by the likely end of the central bank's tightening cycle celebrated the Diwali festival and ignored uncertainty in Europe.

Tuesday's move by the Reserve Bank of India which signalled an end to its hawkish stance on inflation cheered investors during a session that traditionally sees stocks gaining.

The main 30-share BSE index closed up 0.20 percent to 17,288.83 points.

At the Mumbai stock exchange bedecked with candles, glowing fairy lights and strings of saffron flowers, banking stocks that had fallen on Tuesday and infrastructure stocks lead the benchmark index during 90 minutes of trading.

State Bank of India , the country's largest lender, closed up 1.5 percent at 1,866.65 rupees ($37.71), having slipped 3.6 percent during the previous session.

Larsen & Toubro , the infrastructure conglomerate that slashed its order book growth guidance for the financial year this month due in part to high interest rates, closed up 1.0 percent at 1,350.75 rupees.

India's central bank will reverse its tightening if inflation falls below 7, its governor said on Wednesday, a day after the RBI said further rate hikes were unlikely if price pressures moderate in line with projections.

Market expectations that European policymakers would devise a comprehensive solution to the debt problem in the region have dipped as political wrangling continued ahead of a closely-watched meeting of leaders in Brussels on Wednesday.

Indian stocks, which have fallen around 16 percent since January, traditionally gain during the festive season, seen as auspicious for making purchases.

The markets will be closed on Thursday.

The 50-share NSE index closed up 0.20 percent at 5,201.80 points. In the broader market, around four and a half times more stocks gained than fell, on a volume of about 136.9 million shares.

At 1230 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was up 0.5 percent. World stocks, as measured by the MSCI world equity index were up 0.2 percent. ($1 = 49.505 Indian Rupees) (Editing by David Cowell)

