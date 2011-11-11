NEW DELHI, Nov 11 Indian shares are expected to start subdued on Friday, weighed down by sluggish corporate earnings and as investors await weak industrial output data.

Tata Steel, the world's No.7 steelmaker, will be in focus after it posted an 89 percent slump in quarterly profit.

DLF Ltd, India's top listed real estate developer, will also be watched after its quarterly earnings dropped 11 percent.

"We should open with some pressure. We still have some overhang from yesterday, but we may see some recovery if Asian markets go up," said Jagannadham Thunuguntla, head of research at SMC Investments and Advisors.

Asian shares rebounded modestly on Friday and the euro clung to tentative gains, after brighter corporate news lifted U.S. stocks and debt-laden Italy was able to fund itself at a bond auction.

Indian shares fell 1.2 percent on Wednesday, with State Bank of India, the country's top lender, falling the most in nearly six months, after a rise in non-performing assets hit investor confidence. The market was closed on Thursday for a holiday.

"IIP numbers and inflation will be in focus today," Thunuguntla said.

Indian industrial output growth probably slowed to an annual rate of 3.5 percent in September, weighed down by slower growth in infrastructure output and higher domestic borrowing costs, a Reuters poll showed. The data is due around 11 a.m. (0530 GMT).

At 0250 GMT, the MSCI's measure of Asian markets other than Japan was up 1.05 percent, and the Nifty India stock futures gained 0.45 percent.

STOCKS TO WATCH

* Voltas after its July-September net profit fell 54.7 percent.

* Great Eastern Shipping Co after the company said its unit had cancelled a shipbuilding contract for one multipurpose support vessel.

* Radico Khaitan after its September quarter net profit fell 21.5 percent.

* Hindustan Construction Co after India's environment ministry gave a conditional clearance to a $31 billion hillside township being developed near Pune by the firm's unit Lavasa Corp.

* Jai Corp Ltd after its September quarter net profit rose 17 percent.

* Ceat Ltd after its July-September net profit plunged 63.3 percent.

* Cummins India Ltd after its quarterly net profit fell 23.3 percent.

* Cadila Healthcare Ltd after the drugmaer's September quarter net profit fell 40 percent.

* Great Offshore Ltd after it quarterly profit plunged 77 percent.

* Pantaloon Retail (India) Ltd after its second quarter net profit fell 36 percent.

