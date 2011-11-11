(Updates to mid-morning)

* Tata Steel, DLF fall after poor earnings

* Industrial output growth seen slowing to 3.5 pct in Sept

* Weak rupee making investors nervous - analyst

NEW DELHI, Nov 11 Indian shares were trading down 0.7 percent on Friday as investors awaited industrial output data that is expected to show weak growth due to sharp increases in interest rates and slowing spending.

Tata Steel, the world's No.7 steelmaker, fell as much as 5 percent to 423.15 rupees, after it posted an 89 percent slump in quarterly profit and warned of weak demand worsening the next few quarters.

Shares in airline Kingfisher fell more than 17 percent after media reports said 130 of its pilots had resigned after the cash-strapped carrier cancelled over 35 percent of its scheduled flights on Thursday.

Investors also dumped DLF, India's largest listed real estate developer, after the company reported an 11 percent fall in profit for the quarter to end-September. The stock shed more than 2 percent.

India's industrial output growth probably slowed to an annual rate of 3.5 percent in September, weighed down by slower growth in infrastructure output and higher borrowing costs, a Reuters poll showed.

The data is due around 11 a.m. (0530 GMT).

"If IIP figures are good, it will be a surprise," said Deven Choksey, managing director at KR Choksey Shares & Securities.

He said moderation in corporate earnings, slowing industrial growth and sluggish policy environment have already been priced in, but a depreciating rupee that fell to its lowest level in more than two-and-a-half years was making investors nervous.

The main 30-share BSE index was down 0.73 percent at 17,236.22 points by 10:18 a.m. (0448 GMT), with almost two thirds of its components in the red.

The benchmark, which is one of the world's worst performers this year, fell as much as 1 percent in early trade and is on track to post a second straight weekly decline.

ICICI Bank, State Bank of India and HDFC Bank fell on continued concerns about the health of the banking system, worsened by weak asset quality and rising bad debt.

Energy major Reliance Industries, which has the biggest weightage in the benchmark index, dropped 0.5 percent.

The broader 50-share NSE index was trading down 0.90 percent at 5,173.75 points.

In the broader market, there were about 3 losers for every gainer with 153.3 million shares changing hands.

Asian shares rebounded modestly on Friday and the euro clung to tentative gains, after brighter corporate news lifted U.S. stocks and debt-ladened Italy was able to fund itself at a bond auction.

At 0420 GMT, the MSCI's measure of Asian markets other than Japan was up 1.31 percent, Japan's Nikkei was up 0.46 percent and South Korea's Kospi was trading higher by 2.36 percent.

STOCKS ON THE MOVE

* Hindustan Construction rose more than 7 percent after the environment ministry gave conditional clearance to a $31 billion hillside township Lavasa, being developed by the company. ID:nL4E7M927S]

* Voltas fell 5.6 percent after its July-September net profit slumped 54.7 percent.

