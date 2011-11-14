NEW DELHI Nov 14 Indian shares are set open up on Monday, after falling 2.1 percent last week, tracking gains in regional peers which rose on hopes that a debt crisis in Europe will not spread into other parts of the world.

Corporate earnings in India so far have not been as bad as some analysts feared, and investors are also hopeful that domestic interest rate hikes will now be stalled, said Kishor Ostwal, Chairman at CNI Research.

Stubborn inflation, a headache for the government, may also somewhat ease as state-run retailers may cut gasoline prices from Nov. 16, the first cut in nearly three years and the first in the 18 months since the government ended controls.

Asian stocks and the euro rose on Monday on hopes that new leaders in Italy and Greece will take decisive action to save their indebted nations from bankruptcy and fend off a wider financial meltdown in the euro zone.

The stock of debt-hobbled carrier Kingfisher Airlines NS> will be in focus after a newspaper report said it will consider a proposal to cut its about $1.3 billion debt by more than half and as the board meets on its quarterly earnings.

The stock has lost 70 percent of its value so far this year, with it falling close to 10 percent on Friday, as investors bailed out, alarmed by scores of flight cancellations and reports that its leasing firms wanted their planes back.

Debt-laden Indian mobile phone carrier Reliance Communications will be watched after it posted its ninth straight drop in quarterly profit with investors awaiting a deal to sell its tower unit and bring in much needed funds.

State-run Coal India, the world's largest coal miner, will also be watched after it posted a lower-than-expected quarterly net profit as a price increase in February failed to boost profitability despite higher-than-expected sales.

At 0250 GMT, the MSCI's measure of Asian markets other than Japan was up 1.9 percent, Japan's Nikkei gained 1.2 percent and South Korea's Kospi was trading higher by 2.3 percent.

The Nifty India stock futures in Singapore were up 1.2 percent, indicating a higher opening for the Indian market.

STOCKS TO WATCH

* GTL Infrastructure Ltd after its September quarter net loss widened.

* Reliance Capital Ltd after its July-September net profit plunged 70 percent.

* JK Cement after the company board approved setting up a new plant at a cost of $150 million.

* Jet Airways Ltd after its swung to loss in September quarter.

* Spicejet Ltd after it swung to loss in July-September.

(Reporting by Anurag Kotoky and Kaustubh Kulkarni)

(Reporting by Anurag Kotoky; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)