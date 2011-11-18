MUMBAI, Nov 18 Indian shares are expected to start lower on Friday and post their third weekly loss, as worries about the euro zone debt crisis add to the lingering worries about slowing domestic growth and impact of high interest rates.

Shares in software services exporters such as Tata Consultancy Services and Infosys will be in focus, with the rupee poised to drop past 51 against the dollar for the first time in nearly 32 months.

These firms get more than half their revenue from the United States and a weaker rupee boosts their earnings.

Asian shares were trading lower for the fourth straight session as Europe's funding difficulties intensified, with Spanish borrowing costs hitting an unsustainable level, and signs the strains may spread to Asia.

At 0302 GMT, the MSCI's measure of Asian markets other than Japan was down 1.7 percent, while Japan's Nikkei fell 1.3 percent and South Korea's Kospi slid 2.2 percent.

The Nifty India stock futures in Singapore were down 0.7 percent, indicating a weak opening for the domestic market.

On Thursday, the main 30-share stock index fell 1.9 percent to 16,461.71 points, its lowest close in six weeks.

STOCKS TO WATCH

* GAIL India Ltd after its chairman told reporters the gas utility was looking to buy the stake of BG India, a unit of London-listed BG Group, in Gujarat Gas.

* Suzlon Energy after a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters the controlling shareholders in the wind turbine maker sold about 2 percent stake for $20 million.

* JSW Energy after the Economic Times reported that regulatory authorities have rejected the company's plea to revise power tariffs because of difficulty in procuring fuel from Indonesia.

* IFB Industries after it said its board would meet on Nov. 23 to consider preferential issue of equity shares to its founders.

