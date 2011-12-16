(Fixes jumbled paragraphs)

* RBI move to curb rupee volatility bolsters sentiment

* Investors expect dovish RBI policy review later on Friday

* Financials, autos gain, software stocks slip

MUMBAI, Dec 16 Indian shares rose more than 1 percent on Friday after a sharp rebound in the rupee bolstered investor confidence and on expectations the central bank will hold rates steady at its policy review later in the day.

At 10:53 a.m. (0523 GMT), the benchmark 30-share BSE index was up 1.1 percent at 16,003.33 points, after rising as much as 1.3 percent. Twenty five of its components were trading higher.

Financials and auto stocks, which have been hurt by monetary policy tightening, rose on expectation of a dovish statement from the Reserve Bank of India, while software stocks fell after gains in the rupee.

"I think the rise has more to do with the rupee strengthening after the RBI's firm stand, and expectation that this will help foreign investors return to the market," said Gajendra Nagpal, chief executive at Unicon Financial Intermediaries.

The Indian rupee jumped more than 2 percent on Friday and was on track to post its biggest single-day rise in more than two years.

The Reserve Bank of India, late on Thursday, reduced trading limits for banks in the foreign exchange market, making it difficult for market players to keep speculative positions open for a long time.

The move could help attract foreign institutional investors back to a market where they invested more than $29 billion in 2010, but have been net sellers for $300 million so far in 2011.

The RBI is widely expected to hold rates at its mid-quarter policy around noon (0630 GMT), which could help bolster sentiment in a market that has fallen nearly 23 percent this year.

The central bank has been among the most hawkish, raising interest rates 13 times in the past 18 months in its effort to fight high inflation.

"If the RBI's tone is dovish, it will be one more positive factor and the markets rally could sustain," Unicon's Nagpal said.

Financial stocks rose as a pause in rate increases could ease worries of slowing credit growth. Largest lender State Bank of India rose 1.7 percent, while privately owned ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank were up 1.6 percent and 1.1 percent respectively.

The sector index was up 1.4 percent.

Shares in automakers also rose on hopes a rising rupee would help ease rising input costs and easing interest rates could help bolster sluggish demand.

Shares in Tata Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra and Bajaj Auto were up between 2 and 3 percent. The sector index was up 1.9 percent.

Shares in Bharti Airtel, India's top telecoms operator, rose nearly 4 percent on hopes that the central bank's move to curb volatility in the rupee will help reduce the cost for servicing its large foreign debt.

The stock had lost nearly 13 percent in December before Friday's gains, after the rupee fell to a series of record lows during the month.

Shares in software exporters fell after the rupee bounce. Companies such as Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys and Wipro, which get a large part of their revenue from the United States and Europe, were trading down about 1 percent each.

STOCKS ON THE MOVE

* Shares in airline companies such as Jet Airways, SpiceJet and Kingfisher Airlines were up between 1 and 4 percent after fuel retailer Indian Oil Corp cut prices of aviation turbine fuel.

* Telecom and IT services firm Spanco Ltd rose 8.5 percent to 72.25 rupees after it said late on Thursday its business process outsourcing arm has been granted a 5-year tax holiday by the Nigerean government for outsourcing activities.

TOP THREE BY VOLUME

* Shree Renuka Sugars on 5.99 illion shares

* Lanco Infratech on 4.9 million shares

* Tata Motors on 4.7 million shares

FACTORS TO WATCH * Indian rupee rebounds sharply after cbank action * Indian bond report * Euro slide pauses, but debt jitters persist * Brent rises above $104 on supply concerns, econ woes weigh

* Asian shares, euro gain after upbeat U.S. data * For a change, market ignores Europe, rises on US data * For closing rates of Indian ADRs (Reporting by Prashant Mehra; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)

ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Pan-Asia........ Japan....... S.Korea... S.E. Asia....... Hong Kong... Taiwan.... Australia/NZ.... India....... China.....

OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street .... Gold ....... Currency.. Eurostocks..... Oil ........ JP bonds... ADR Report ..... LME metals. US bonds.. Stocks News US.. Stocks News Europe

DIARIES & DATA: Indian Data Watch Asia earnings diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Indian diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead

TOP NEWS: For top Asian company news, double click on: U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global Economy news Technology news Telecoms news Media news Banking news Politics/General news Asia Macro data A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com

LIVE PRICES & DATA: World Stocks Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 Debt Indian rupee LME price overview