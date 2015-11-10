* BSE index down 0.91 pct, NSE index down 1.12 pct
* Blue-chip stocks lead declines
* IndiGo parent InterGlobe Aviation surges 17.6 pct on debut
MUMBAI, Nov 10 Indian shares headed for a fifth
consecutive session of losses on Tuesday as Asian markets hit a
one-month low on continued concerns about the state of the
global economy and potential U.S. interest rate hikes.
Shares had hit a six-week low on Monday after Prime Minister
Narendra Modi's heavy defeat in Bihar state elections raised
concerns that his government will struggle to pass policy
reforms.
Trading was also subdued in a holiday-shortened week.
Markets will open on Wednesday for a special one-hour trading
session on Diwali, a Hindu religious holiday, and close on
Thursday.
But InterGlobe Aviation Ltd, owner of carrier
IndiGo, surged 17.6 percent from its initial public offering
price 765 rupees in its market debut, as investors bet on future
profits in one of the world's fastest growing aviation markets.
"The momentum of the market is still weak, there are no
major takers. Majority of the frontline companies are trading
weak because of weak fundamentals," said Alex Mathews head of
research at Geojit BNP Paribas.
The broader NSE index was trading 1.12 percent lower
falling as much as 1.28 percent earlier in the session.
The benchmark BSE index was down 0.91 percent after
falling as much as 1.1 percent earlier in the day.
Both indexes have fallen in 11 out of the previous 12
sessions.
Blue-chip stocks were the biggest drag on the NSE index.
Reliance was down 2.8 percent, Sun Pharma
fell 3.9 percent, while Infosys slipped 1.3 percent.
Meanwhile, shares in IndiGo rivals Jet Airways fell
1.83 percent while Spicejet was down 3.13 percent on
concerns that investors would pick IndiGo over its rivals.
GVK Power & Infrastructure Ltd gained 4 percent
after the company's September-quarter loss narrowed.
(Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Mumbai; Editing by Anand Basu)