* BSE index up 0.6 pct, NSE index higher 0.5 pct
* Consumer goods makers among leading gainers
MUMBAI Nov 20 Indian shares rose on Friday and
headed for their first weekly gain in four as consumer goods
stocks such as Maruti Suzuki gained after a panel
recommended a 23.55 percent pay hike for current and former
government employees.
Sentiment was also broadly supported by continued gains in
Asian shares as investors bet the U.S. Federal Reserve would
raise rates in December but proceed cautiously with any further
tightening.
But analysts warned the rally could be short-lived, with
volatility expected next week ahead of the derivatives contracts
expiry on Nov. 26.
"Volatility has become the hallmark of this market. We
haven't seen real strength in the market even though such
rallies do come, it's mostly an opportunity to sell into the
rallies," said Jayant Manglik, president of retail distribution
at Religare Securities.
The broader NSE index was 0.53 percent higher after
gaining as much as 0.81 percent earlier in the day. The index
was on track to post a gain of 1.69 percent for the week.
The benchmark BSE index was 0.58 percent higher
after gaining as much as 0.84 percent earlier.
Both indexes were on track to record their first weekly gain
in four and post their best weekly performance since the week
ended Oct. 9.
Consumer goods makers were among the leading gainers as the
proposed pay hike for government workers could add at least 1.02
trillion rupees ($15.43 billion) to federal spending in 2016,
raising hope some of that money would be spent by the employees.
Maruti Suzuki and Mahindra & Mahindra gained 2
percent each.
Among other gainers, GAIL rose 9.25 percent and
Petronet LNG added 7 percent, on reports of
Qatar-based RasGas agreeing to modify its long-term contract
with Petronet.
Shares of tea producers also rose, with McLeod Russel India
gaining 3.36 percent and Tata Global Beverages
rising 2.98 percent, on expectations that shortage of
the commodity from drought-hit South Africa would lift prices
next year.
(Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Mumbai; Editing by Subhranshu
Sahu)