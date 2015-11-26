* BSE index up 0.55 pct, NSE index up 0.5 pct
* All sectors in trade in green
MUMBAI Nov 26 Indian shares rose on Thursday,
snapping a two-session losing streak, on hopes parliament would
consider a key reform on a goods and services tax, but traders
also braced for volatility ahead of the expiry of derivatives
later in the session.
Hopes for the GST tax were rising as the idea of setting a
relatively low rate for a new Indian sales tax seemed to be
gaining traction, as politicians of all stripes met to debate
what would be the country's biggest tax reform since
independence.
The bill has passed the lower house of parliament, but has
been blocked in the upper house. Legislators started their
winter session on Thursday, which will continue until Dec. 23.
"GST, that's the key reason why the market is holding on and
some amount of short covering on the last day of expiry," said
Alex Mathews head of research at Geojit BNP Paribas.
The broader NSE index gained 0.5 percent while the
benchmark BSE index was up 0.55 percent. Both indexes
were on track to record their highest close since Nov. 9.
But volatility could hit markets ahead of the expiry of
November derivatives contracts at the end of the session.
Logistics company Gati gained about 5 percent on
hopes of GST being cleared.
Drugmaker Sun Pharmaceutical Industries rose 4.6
percent after the company on Wednesday said its unit would not
go ahead with a wind energy project in the United States.
Indian markets were closed on Wednesday for a local holiday.
Shares in National Aluminium Co were up 5 percent
after the company on Tuesday said it received $8 million towards
an out of court settlement from a U.S. firm.
Hero MotoCorp fell 1.34 percent but recovered to
trade 1 percent higher after U.S. private equity firm Bain
Capital sold stake in the company.
However, Dr Reddy's Laboratories fell over 8
percent after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration released
details of its warning letter issued to the drugmaker earlier in
November.
(Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Mumbai; Editing by Anand Basu)