MUMBAI, Dec 4 Indian shares hit their lowest
level in more than two weeks and headed for their third session
of losses on Friday, tracking a global sell-off after the
European Central Bank's (ECB) stimulus package fell well short
of markets' high expectations.
The ECB cut its deposit rate deeper into negative territory
and extended its asset buying by six months on Thursday.
However, its rate cut of 0.10 percentage point, to -0.30
percent, was smaller than a 0.15 to 0.20 percentage point
reduction many traders expected.
The Indian rupee too hit a more than two-year low
against the greenback at 67.01 per dollar on Friday.
"Concerns of a U.S. interest rate hike, ECB's stimulus
package and impact of rains in Chennai are impacting the
market," said Alex Mathews, head of research at Geojit BNP
Paribas.
The broader NSE index was 0.7 percent lower after
falling as much as 1 percent to its lowest level since Nov. 19.
The benchmark BSE index was down 0.6 percent after
falling as much as 0.94 percent to its lowest level since Nov.
19.
The BSE index was on track to record a decline of 1.6
percent for the week, while the NSE index headed for a drop of
1.62 percent.
Losses were lead by blue-chip stocks. Housing Development
Finance Corp fell 1.7 percent, ITC declined
1.43 percent, and Reliance Industries dropped 1.2
percent.
Bucking the trend, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
rose as much as 6.5 percent after the company won U.S. FDA
approval for generic Gleevec.
(Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Mumbai; Editing by Subhranshu
Sahu)