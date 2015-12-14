* NSE index up 0.36 pct, BSE index higher 0.33 pct
* Markets tentative ahead of Fed meet - traders
MUMBAI Dec 14 Indian shares rose on Monday
after touching a more than three-month low earlier in the
session as lenders such as ICICI Bank recovered from recent
losses, but sentiment was muted ahead of the U.S. Federal
Reserve meeting later this week.
Investors were also somewhat comforted after data released
late on Friday showed industrial output grew a much
stronger-than-expected 9.8 percent in October from a year
earlier, its fastest pace in five years.
But India's volatility index rose to near a
one-month high, showing the widespread caution ahead of the
Fed's meeting, with many investors expecting the first U.S. rate
hike in nearly a decade.
"There is some comfort coming in from domestic factors. The
only concern now is Fed," said G Chokkalingam, founder of
Equinomics, a Mumbai-based research and fund advisory firm.
The broader NSE index was 0.36 percent higher after
falling as much as 0.78 percent earlier in the day to its lowest
level since Sept. 8.
The benchmark BSE index <.BSESN > gained 0.33 percent after
shedding as much as 0.71 percent to its lowest level since Sept.
8 earlier in the session.
Gains were led by a recovery in private sector banks that
had fallen sharply on Friday on worries that they might have to
recognise higher provisions to deal with bad loans.
ICICI Bank was up 0.3 percent, HDFC Bank
rose 0.86 percent, while Kotak Mahindra Bank gained 1
percent.
Meanwhile, Tata Motors fell as much as 4.6
percent, extending its 2.99 percent drop in the previous session
after the National Green Tribunal called for a ban on
registration of diesel-run vehicles in Delhi to curb air
pollution.
Tata Consultancy Services fell as much as 2.3
percent after the company warned floods in Chennai in south
India were expected to have a material impact on its revenues.
(Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Mumbai; Editing by Subhranshu
Sahu)