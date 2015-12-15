* NSE index down 0.14 pct, BSE index lower 0.15 pct
* Markets tentative ahead of U.S. Fed meeting
MUMBAI Dec 15 Indian shares edged down on
Tuesday, led by falls in banking stocks on worries that a widely
anticipated U.S. interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve may
prompt the Reserve Bank of India to keep key interest rate
unchanged for longer.
India's central bank kept its key lending rate unchanged on
Dec. 1, leaving the door open for more easing but making that
dependent on meeting a challenging inflation target for
2017.
Investors have mostly priced in a Fed rate hike this week,
with the main question now hinging on how many increases will
follow next year.
The U.S. Federal Reserve will move very gradually after it
delivers what is widely expected to be its first interest rate
hike in nearly a decade on Dec. 16, according to a Reuters poll
that points to a tame inflation outlook for next year.
"(RBI) Governor (Raghuram) Rajan will keep an eye on Fed's
comments before deciding on the future interest rate
trajectory," said Deven Choksey, managing director at K R
Choksey Securities.
The broader NSE index was 0.14 percent lower, while
the benchmark BSE index <.BSESN > fell 0.15 percent.
The NSE sub-index for banking stocks fell 0.6
percent. ICICI Bank fell 2 pct and HDFC Bank
dropped 0.5 percent.
Among state-run banks, Punjab National Bank
declined 2 percent, while State Bank of India fell 0.6
percent.
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries rose 0.8 percent
after the company said it had divested its Ohio unit to Nostrum
Labs.
(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi in Mumbai; Editing by Subhranshu
Sahu)