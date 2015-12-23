* NSE index up 0.89 pct, BSE index higher 0.95 pct
* Mkt debutants Alkem Lab, Dr Lal PathLabs surge
MUMBAI Dec 23 Indian stocks hit their highest
level in nearly three weeks on Wednesday in the absence of
foreign selling pressure ahead of year-end holidays, and
following overnight gains on Wall Street after data showed the
U.S. economy grew at a healthy clip in the third quarter.
Foreign investors, who have been net buyers so far this
year, have sold about $689 million worth of equities this month.
With little less than 24 percent of ownership of Indian
shares, their absence has reduced selling pressure on domestic
markets, according to analysts.
"Generally FIIs have been sellers, their absence has given
the market reason to be steady to high," said Deven Choksey,
managing director at KR Choksey Securities.
"Only few stocks are giving the market some kind of rally or
thrust, but fundamentals have not changed".
Wall Street rallied across the board on Tuesday after the
U.S. Commerce Department said gross domestic product grew at a
2.0 percent annual pace, instead of the 2.1 percent rate
reported last month.
The broader NSE index was 0.89 percent higher at
0733 GMT on Wednesday and the benchmark BSE index was
up 0.95 percent.
Earlier in the session, both indexes hit their highest level
since Dec. 3.
All sectors were trading in the green, led by NSE
heavyweight Reliance Industries with a gain of 1.85
percent.
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries rose 3.2 percent
after brokerage Kotak said the U.S. FDA warning letter over its
Halol plant did not highlight major data integrity issues.
Meanwhile, market debutants Alkem Laboratories and
Dr Lal PathLabs opened 31 percent higher each.
Indian markets will be closed on Friday for Christmas.
($1 = 66.2050 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Mumbai; Editing by Subhranshu
Sahu)