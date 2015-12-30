* NSE index up 0.02 pct, BSE index down 0.01 pct
* Dr. Reddy's rises on Nexium generic relaunch in U.S.
MUMBAI Dec 30 Indian stocks see-sawed between
positive and negative territory on Wednesday as investors
preferred to stay on the sidelines a day ahead of the December
derivatives contracts expiry.
Caution continued to weigh on sentiment with traders
expected to churn positions as the January futures and options
series begins on Friday.
Investors are now looking towards the second week of January
for signs of a recovery in corporate balance sheets.
"Second week of Jan, since you have earnings season
unfolding, you'll see some meaningful volumes happening as
well," Gaurang Shah, vice president at Geojit BNP Paribas said.
The broader NSE index was trading 0.02 percent
higher at 0753 GMT while the benchmark BSE index
slipped marginally to trade 0.01 percent lower.
Among frontline stocks, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories,
India's second-largest drugmaker by sales, gained over 2 percent
after the company relaunched its generic form of Nexium in the
United States after changing the pill's colour.
Shares in Housing Development Finance Corp rose
0.42 percent after Standard Life received approval from the
Foreign Investment Promotion Board to increase its stake in HDFC
Life Insurance to 35 percent from 26 percent.
United Spirits fell over 2 percent after the
company sought shareholders' nod to report sick to the Board of
Industrial and Financial Reconstruction.
(Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Mumbai; Editing by Anand Basu)