* NSE index down 0.53 pct, BSE index lower 0.61 pct
* Narayana Hrudayalaya shares jump 32 pct on market debut
MUMBAI Jan 6 Indian shares fell to their lowest
level in three weeks on Wednesday along with other Asian markets
as China allowed the yuan to weaken further, stoking fears that
the world's second-biggest economy could be even weaker than
feared.
China has guided the yuan lower since a surprise devaluation
of the currency last summer, rattling traders who fear it could
eventually set off a round of competitive devaluations which
will put further pressure on other emerging economies.
"Sentiment is bearish because of data from China and U.S.
The market is ripe for a fall," said Alex Mathews, head of
research at Geojit BNP Paribas.
The broader NSE index was 0.53 percent lower after
hitting its lowest level since Dec. 16.
The benchmark BSE index was down 0.61 percent after
falling to its lowest level since Dec. 15.
Auto stocks continued to be under pressure with mixed
December sales numbers and a ban on sales of large diesel
vehicles in the capital.
Tata Motors fell 0.85 percent, Mahindra and
Mahindra dropped 1.4 percent and Maruti Suzuki
declined 1.13 percent.
ITC and ICICI Bank were the biggest drags
on the NSE index, with a drop of 2.7 percent and 2.6 percent,
respectively.
The only bright spot was Narayana Hrudayalaya
whose shares jumped 32 percent on their market debut.
(Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Mumbai; Editing by Subhranshu
Sahu)