* NSE index down 0.19 pct, BSE index down 0.14 pct
* TCS to report earnings on Tuesday
MUMBAI Jan 11 Indian shares fell to 1-1/2-year
lows on Monday on the back of continued worries about Chinese
equities, but the market pared losses in the afternoon session
to trade flat as European shares gained and as some investors
saw domestic losses as overdone.
India's NSE index has fallen 4.5 percent so far this
year, as turbulent markets in China have raised doubts about
Beijing's ability to manage the world's second-biggest economy.
But analysts feel India's relatively stronger economic
fundamentals will allow domestic markets to withstand shocks
from China.
Instead investors are soon expected to shift focus to
earnings, with Tata Consultancy Services due to kick
off earnings on Tuesday.
"We're seeing some short-covering, but worries about China
still exist. I'm not very optimistic about Q3 earnings, we could
fall further," said Alex Mathews, head of research at Geojit BNP
Paribas
The broader NSE index was trading 0.19 percent lower
at 0915 GMT after falling as much as 1.41 percent, its lowest
since July 15, 2014.
The benchmark BSE index was trading 0.14 percent
lower after falling as much as 1.35 percent, its lowest since
June 2, 2014.
Oil stocks such as Cairn India, BPCL and
ONGC fell between 1 percent and 3 percent each after
global crude prices slipped 3 percent.
Sintex Industries fell as much as 7 percent after
the company lowered its revenue guidance.
Shares in NSE heavyweight Reliance Industries were
up 3 percent, building on the 1.23 percent gains from Friday.
Tata Motors gained 2.5 percent despite concerns of
a slowdown in China affecting sales.
(Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Mumbai; Editing by Anand Basu)