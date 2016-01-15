* NSE index down 0.29 pct, BSE index down 0.3 pct
* Hindustan Unilever falls 2 pct ahead of earnings
MUMBAI Jan 15 Indian shares edged lower on
Friday, weighed down by falls in Asian markets and expectations
of weak corporate earnings back home, but gains in index
heavyweights such as Reliance and Infosys
helped put a floor beneath markets.
The losses were leading shares to a second consecutive
weekly loss, as worries about the stability of China's markets
and the slump in oil prices have weighed on investor confidence.
The NSE was down 1.13 percent for the week.
Losses in India have snowballed further down to mid-cap and
small-cap stocks, that had run-up significantly in the past few
months, and are now correcting sharply.
"Till results season ends there could be weakness
continuously. The large-cap stocks could correct purely on a
sentiment basis," said G Chokkalingam, founder of Equinomics, a
Mumbai-based research and fund advisory firm.
The broader NSE index was down 0.29 percent at 0831
GMT. The benchmark BSE index fell 0.3 percent.
Drugmaker Wockhardt fell 13 percent on reports
that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had issued a notice
highlighting concerns over its Shendra drug manufacturing plant
in western India.
Shares in Hindustan Unilever fell 1.7 percent ahead
of reporting its third-quarter results.
However supporting the market was NSE index heavyweight
Reliance Industries that rose 2 percent.
Reliance has gained about 5 percent since the start of the
year on expectations that the bulk of its capex spending is
behind the company and the upcoming launch of its 4G network Jio
will bring in significant cash flows.
IT major Infosys added to 5 percent gains from
Thursday and was up 1.75 percent on expectations that its
better-than-expected earnings would help re-rate the stock.
(Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Mumbai; Editing by Anand Basu)