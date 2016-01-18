* NSE index down 0.29 pct, BSE index down 0.32 pct
* Crude oil slips below key $28/bbl
MUMBAI Jan 18 India's NSE index hit a new
19-month low on Monday as concerns about the global economy are
mounting after crude fell to its lowest since 2003, while data
showed the country's exports shrunk for a thirteenth straight
month.
The fall in crude prices and volatility in China's markets
have hit India and other emerging markets hard this month, with
the NSE index headed for its third consecutive daily
fall. The index is down now over 18 percent from its record high
hit in March 2014.
Brent crude prices fell on Monday to as low to
$27.67 a barrel early on Monday, its lowest since 2003 after
international sanctions against Iran were lifted over the
weekend, allowing Tehran to return to an already over-supplied
oil market.
Domestic data showed India's merchandise exports fell 14.75
percent in December from a year earlier, as orders from the
United States and Europe shrank and exporters grappled with a
competitively weaker Chinese yuan.
"A good amount of capitulation has taken place today, this
sort of capitulation would ultimately make a bottom in the
market," said Deven Choksey, managing director at KR Choksey
Securities.
The broader NSE index was down 0.29 percent after
falling as much as 0.78 percent to its lowest since June 5,
2014.
The benchmark BSE index was down 0.32 percent after
losing as much as 0.76 percent to its lowest since May 30, 2014.
Both indexes are headed for their third straight session of
losses.
Energy stocks were the biggest drag on the index. Shares in
Reliance, ONGC, BPCL and Cairn
India were trading between 1.5 percent and 4 percent
lower on weak crude prices.
Financial stocks such as Housing Development Finance Corp
and HDFC Bank down 0.95 percent continued to
feel the pressure on worries of a global slowdown. Housing
Development Finance was down 1.3 percent, while HDFC Bank lost
0.95 percent.
Drug maker Wockhardt Ltd recovered after falling
as much as 11 percent after the management said it would resolve
compliance issues at its Shendra plant within two months.
(Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Mumbai; Editing by Anand Basu)