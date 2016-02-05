* Both NSE, BSE index up 0.7 pct each
* State-run banks higher on value buying
* Metal stocks rally after report on MIP notification
MUMBAI, Feb 5 Indian shares rose nearly 1
percent on Friday as state-owned lenders such as State Bank of
India recovered from recent sharp losses, but indexes
were still headed for a fourth weekly loss in five highlighting
fragility in sentiment.
The NSE index was down 1.3 percent for the week
after a fall in crude prices hit sentiment and after the central
bank kept interest rates unchanged on Tuesday.
But traders said they looked forward to a week-long holiday
in China next week, given that it removes a potential source of
selling pressure. Worries about the world's second largest
economy have hit global markets this year.
"We were deeply oversold," said Hemen Kapadia, senior vice
president, K R Choksey Securities.
"China on holiday next week aids sentiment."
The NSE index was up 0.7 percent.
The benchmark BSE index was higher 0.7 percent, but
was headed for a 1.4 percent weekly fall.
Public sector banks were among the leading gainers after
recent falls. SBI rose 2.1 percent after falling 12.1 percent
over the last five trading sessions.
PNB has risen more than 5 percent in the past
three trading sessions after falling more than 22 percent this
year.
Tata Power gained as much as 2.46 percent on
optimism about its earnings due out later in the day. StarMine
Smart Estimates suggest net income may beat consensus.
Metal stocks such as Tata Steel and Jindal Steel
gained after CNBC-TV 18 reported the government was
likely to set minimum import price on steel imports, citing
unidentified sources.
(Reporting by Manoj Rawal; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)